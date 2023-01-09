Kelly Rowland shares surprise baby photo in aid of special family milestone The former X-Factor judge was a member of Destiny's Child…

Kelly Rowland shared the sweetest family moment on Monday in aid of her husband Tim Weatherspoon's 42nd birthday.

The singer, 41, shared a heartfelt moment on her Instagram account of her beau rocking, and singing to their one-year-old Noah at the hospital during what appeared to be the first few days of his life.

Alongside the touching clip, the star added the another heartwarming family snapshot, showing Noah, cuddled up with his dad and older brother Titan, eight, who was beaming at the then-newborn.

Captioning the post, Kelly penned: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY MR.WEATHERSPOON!!! We are so blessed to have you in our lives!! And Thank God for you! WE LOVE YOU!!! (P.S. the 2nd to last slide is the best, you have the most beautiful smile)."

Kelly's husband Tim was caught in a sweet video rocking their newborn

Other incredible photos show Kelly and her husband of over eight years looking so in love and dressed up to the nines in a chic black and white photo. The pair were also captured enjoying large pieces of cake drenched in delicious-looking frosting as well as being filmed rocking out to So Good, by Kelly's former band Destiny's Child.

Friends and fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes from the star.

The family-of-four couldn't look happier in the touching update and recently Kelly opened up about whether she and Tim would like to continue to expand their beloved family.

The family looked so elated with their bundle of joy

Appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show, she gushed over caring for her two sons and wanting their childhood to never end.

The talk show host asked Kelly whether she thought a third child was in the cards for the couple, and she was definitely ready with an answer.

The post showed so many incredible moments

"Any more, you gonna have any more kids," Jennifer questioned, and Kelly instantly responded: "No, I'm done. Two and through, two and through."

The two talked about wanting to savor the moments while their kids were still young, with Kelly remarking: "Where did the time go?" and reacting to a photograph of her sons with: "I want that moment again."

