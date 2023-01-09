Halle Berry looks effortlessly beautiful in strapless bikini for candid photo with her man The pair have been together since 2020…

Halle Berry took to social media on Friday with an intimate photo beside her boyfriend Van Hunt wearing the most incredible bikini.

The actress, 56, looked effortlessly beautiful in the photo which saw her rocking a strapless black bikini top whilst posing with her beau on the beach. Halle has never looked more in love as she cuddled and smiled up at her man.

Captioning the photo, she penned: "All mine… not sharing." Van looked equally as besotted in the heartfelt update and was beaming from ear to ear as he hugged his doting girlfriend.

Friends and fans of the star rushed in with comments for the duo. One follower penned: "Cuddle tight and I agree no sharing!"

The pair are so loved up

A second added: "I am so very happy for you and Van! Have a super fabulous weekend!" A third penned: "I'm glad you all are still going strong."

The Bruised star first confirmed her relationship with Van back in September 2020 with a cheeky Instagram post after rumors sparked that the two were dating.

"Now ya know…," the brunette beauty captioned a photo of herself, whilst wearing a shirt with Hunt's name on it as she held a drink in her hand. They went on to make their red carpet debut at the 2021 Academy Awards.

Van said Halle is his muse

Van previously opened up about his girlfriend on Entertainment Tonight, explaining she was his "muse".

"In more ways than I can even tell you right now," he said when asked if she's influenced his new music. "I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise."

"The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I'm a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it's improved every aspect of my life."

