All we know about Ke Huy Quan as he takes Hollywood by storm The actor's comeback has elated fans and celebrities alike

Ke Huy Quan – who stars alongside Michelle Yeoh in the critically-acclaimed Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert film Everything Everywhere All At Once – is truly taking Hollywood by storm.

With award-season fully underway, the star's work has already been widely commended by celebrities and critics alike, earning him both a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for best supporting actor.

His comeback has been warming fans' hearts left and right, and they can't help but wonder what he was up to in the decades prior to his comeback.

The actor first shot to fame back in 1984, when he was only thirteen-years-old and starred as Short Round alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, later starring as Data in 1985's The Goonies, both of which had Steven Spielberg behind them.

However, his career in acting was initially short-lived, and he went on to get a film degree from the USC School of Cinematic Arts, later working as a stunt coordinator and assistant director for the next two decades.

Though it is unclear when they married, during his winning speech at the Golden Globes, he was sure to acknowledge his wife, who goes by Echo, and was right next to him during his big night.

The star teared up as he thanked his wife during his winning speech at the Golden Globes

At the end of his speech, he tearfully and endearingly said: "Last but not least I want to thank the most important person in my life. The one person who never stopped believing in me. My wife Echo. I love you with all my heart."

Since his long-awaited – and well-deserved – comeback, the 51-year-old has made sure to reconnect with those who were there at the start of his career.

"I love you, Indy," the actor wrote on Instagram upon reuniting with his former co-star late last year

During his Golden Globes speech, he also acknowledged Steven, who was behind his first ever roles, as he told the star-studded crowd: "I was raised to never forget where I came from and to always remember who gave me my first opportunity. I am so happy to see Steven Spielberg here tonight," adding: "When I started my career as a child actor in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, I felt so very lucky to have been chosen."

Prior to the award show, he also had an emotional run-in with Indiana Jones himself, who despite Ke's fears of his co-star not remembering him, was quick to recognize him and pose for photos.

