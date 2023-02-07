Who is Jennifer Aniston dating?

Whether it be her perfect hair or her latest beau, it's safe to say that people are obsessed with Jennifer Aniston.

The star has previously dominated headlines with her string of famous exes, including her five-year marriage and divorce from Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt, but who is the star dating now?

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston talks about divorce post-Friends on Ellen

Loading the player...

Who is Jennifer Anniston dating now?

Whilst the Friends star has not been linked to anyone of late, she definitely has time for a new squeeze in her life, and revealed to Allure Magazine last month that she "would love a relationship".

When asked if she'd ever get married again, she admitted to the publication: "Never say never, but I don't have any interest. I'd love a relationship. Who knows? There are moments I want to just crawl up in a ball and say, 'I need support.' It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.'"

Keep scrolling to see Jennifer Anniston's relationship history…

Marriages

Brad Pitt

Arguably Jennifer's most talked about relationship was that with Bullet Train star Brad Pitt. The duo met first met in 1994 and began to date in 1998. Shortly after their first date, the smitten couple made their red carpet debut in September 1999 at the 51st Primetime Emmy Awards.

Their whirlwind romance landed Brad on one knee in 1999, one year after the pair were romantically linked. The duo quickly married in 2000, at a lavish $1million sun-soaked ceremony in Malibu where they and their 200 loved ones enjoyed a picture-perfect sea view of the Pacific Ocean.

JENNIFER'S HOME: Jennifer Aniston's totally unique bathroom at $21m home is so magical

Everything appeared to be perfect for the newlyweds and Jennifer even revealed to Vogue Magazine that she was ready to welcome a baby into their lives, until Brad started working on Mr and Mrs in May 2004 with Hollywood starlet Angelina Jolie when allegations of the Babylon actor's infidelity began to surface.

In January 2005, the couple shared the sad news that after nearly five years of marriage, they were separating. The pair issued a joint statement to US Weekly which read: "We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media. This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration.

READ NOW: Jennifer Aniston reveals heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death with emotional message

WOW: Jennifer Aniston wows in black string bikini as she welcomes 2023

"We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another. We ask in advance for your kindness and sensitivity in the coming months." Brad and Angelina began dating shortly after the news was announced.

Despite their divorce which was finalized in October 2005, Jennifer and Brad have remained friends.

Justin Theroux

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux went from co-stars to husband and wife and built a wonderful life together in Bel Air.

The pair met through Ben Stiller in 2007, as Justin co-wrote the film Tropic Thunder with Ben, and Jennifer and Ben are long-time friends. But then in 2011, they also starred in the film Wanderlust together, which is where the romance blossomed.

The couple got engaged in August 2012, when Justin popped the question on her 41st birthday while they were in New York. Jennifer's ring was a huge oval diamond with a delicate golden band.

Three years after the engagement, in August 2015, the couple finally tied the knot. They chose to have their ceremony at their Bel Air home, telling guests it was a birthday party and surprising them all with the nuptials.

Justin spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the private ceremony, saying: "It's so much more special when it's just your closest friends and family and it's lovely. [We] wanted it to be a peaceful environment, you don't want it to be hectic."

It was February 2018 when the couple called it quits and announced their divorce to the world. In a joint statement shared by the former couple, they insisted the split was amicable. It read: "We have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

Relationships on Friends

Tate Donovan

The star's longest relationship with a Friends co-star was with Tate Donovan, known as the handsome Joshua on the show, but the pair were actually breaking up by the time he joined the show in 1999.

Tate, whose ex-girlfriend is Sandra Bullock, enjoyed a three-year relationship with Jennifer after they were set-up by mutual friends. By their first anniversary, the couple had exchanged Irish commitment rings and in a romantic gesture for his beloved, he surprised her with a puppy, Enzo, for Valentine's Day.

The pair split after three years together, ahead of Tate's time on the show which only lasted for six episodes, in part due to the fact the former couple struggled to handle their break-up whilst filming together. Talking about their split Tate told US Weekly: "I was just happy to be on the team. The only bummer was Jennifer and I were breaking up at the time and so that was tricky to sort of act, and act like we are just meeting each other, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we're sort of breaking up. That was just tough."

David Schwimmer

Jennifer and David Schwimmer sent fans into a tailspin in 2021, when they revealed a long-held secret that the pair were both taken with each other whilst on the set of Friends.

Sitting down with James Cordon and their castmates from the show during the Friends Reunion, David revealed: "At some point, we were crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that."

Jennifer added, "Honestly, I remember saying one time to David, 'It's going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is going to be on national television.' Sure enough, first time we kissed was in that coffee shop."

Rather than getting romantically involved in real life, Jennifer added that they "channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel."

Paul Rudd

The Object of My Affection costars kept very quiet about their rumored relationship for years, but Jennifer did eventually confirm that the pair enjoyed a brief romance, telling "together when we were, like, 12," - who would have thought!

Jennifer's first love

Jennifer dated fellow actor Daniel McDonald from 1990 - 1995 and sweetly referred to him as her "first love" in a heartfelt interview with The New York Times in 2015. She said: "He was my first love—five years we were together. He would have been the one. But I was 25, and I was stupid. He must have sent me Justin [Theroux] to make up for it all." The pair split just before she landed her role on Friends.

More famous faces

Charlie Schlatter

Before her life-changing stint on Friends, Jennifer and Charlie starred in the Schlatter TV adaptation of the John Hughes film Ferris Bueller's Day Off and sparked romance rumors during their time on the show in 1990.

Adam Duritz, In 1995, Jennifer dated Counting Crows frontman Adam Duritz after they met in Johnny Depp's Los Angeles nightclub, the Viper Room.

In an episode of Vice's Dark Side of the '90s, Adam revealed:"I met Jennifer Aniston there, cause a bunch of my friends lied to me and told me she had a crush on me. Those same friends lied to her and told her I had a crush on her." He added: "It didn't last very long, but she's a nice girl."

Vince Vaughn

After her very public divorce from Brad Pitt in 2005, the pair sparked a flame with The Break-up co-star Vince Vaughn whilst filming the film together. The pair enjoyed a brief romance in 2006, and Jennifer revealed to Vogue in 2008 that her fellow actor "brought her back to life".

She explained: "I call Vince my defibrillator. He literally brought me back to life," she shared. "My first gasp of air was a big laugh! It was great. I love him. He's a bull in a china shop. He was lovely and fun and perfect for the time we had together. And I needed that. And it sort of ran its course." The pair split amicably after less than a year together.

John Mayer

Whilst unaware of the star's dulcet tones at the time, Jennifer began dating musician John Mayer in February 2008 after meeting at an Oscars party and after bumping into him a week later, the pair began dating. The duo endured an on-again-off-again relationship, first splitting up in March 2009, and then after rekindling their relationship, split for good, in 2010.

Bradley Cooper

The handsome couple briefly dated in 2009 after making their hit film He's Just Not That Into you, but it was short-lived and the pair shortly made the decision to part ways as friends.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.