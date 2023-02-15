Everything you need to know about Holly Willoughby's rarely-seen lookalike sister The This Morning star looks so much like her sister!

When it comes to family, Holly Willoughby couldn't be closer with her beautiful sister, Kelly, but despite their undeniable bond the ITV host only occasionally shares insights into their sweet relationship.

It turns out that not only are the duo the best of friends but also work colleagues, as Kelly, 43, has worked on various projects with her older sister which must be a match made in heaven!

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Kelly Willoughby…

What is Kelly Willoughby's job?

Kelly is currently the managing director of Holly's wellness brand Wylde Moon. The This Morning star launched the brand back in September 2021 as a lifestyle platform for her to share her beauty and fashion favourites. The site also features a monthly podcast where the presenter recruits one of her famous friends.

The pair look so glamorous at the Wylde Moon event

The sister duo were spotted looking very glamorous at the launch of a new perfume from the elevated brand just after it's launch and were spotted at the London Coliseum in collaboration with the English National Opera (ENO).

The sister-duo are authors together

The pair also are authors of the Children's book series School for Stars which follows a pair of twin sisters and their friend Pippa as they embark on stardom. The exciting series, which is comprised of eight books, has been likened to Mallory Towers.

Who is Kelly's husband?

Kelly is married to her husband of 12 years, David Foster. The pair, who wed in 2010 share a daughter Lola, ten, whom they welcomed in October 2012.

Kelly is a doting wife and mother

Marking their 12th Anniversary with a sweet photo of the happy couple Kelly took to Instagram and penned alongside a candid selfie: "12th Anniversary date night," beside two love heart emojis.

In a subsequent post, she added a snap of her beau looking at a bright blue sky which showed white aeroplane marks in the shape of an 'X'. Captioning the photo, she said: "Anniversary kisses in the sky."

The happy couple have been together for 12 years

Kelly isn't shy of a glamorous update as she often attends a slew of lavish events throughout the year with her lookalike sister, however, her latest snap with Holly showed the pair in cuddled up on their old sofa as Kelly marked her sister's birthday last Friday.

Kelly shared the sweetest photo for Holly's brithday last week

Captioning the post, which was taken nearly a decade ago, she penned: "Happy, Happy Birthday Sis! Everyone needs a Holly in their life! She’s the fun at a party, the daft when you’re behaving like children, then serious when you really need it, the support when you can’t see the wood for the trees, and the love….always. Love you @hollywilloughby."

Whether it be supporting her sister at the Pride of Britain Awards or in the audience of Dancing on Ice, it's safe to say that Kelly is never too far away!

