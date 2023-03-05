Who are the F1 drivers dating? Meet the wives and girlfriends of Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Max Verstappen Does Lewis Hamilton have a wife? Who is Max Verstappen's girlfriend? Why did Lando Norris split from partner? Find out below...

Formula 1 is a high-octane sport with a demanding schedule, and yet many of the drivers have still managed to find love.

Some drivers prefer to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, but others post numerous snaps with their partners on their social media feeds. But with the 2023 season upon, many will be wondering who the drivers might be dating.

Keep scrolling to meet the WAGs of F1...

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is currently believed to be single, but the seven-time world champion has been linked to many high-profile names over the years. The driver is most known for his on/off relationship with Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger which lasted for seven years. During their time together, the former couple sparked several engagement rumours, but it was never to be…

The star has since been linked to names like Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow, Rita Ora, Rihanna and Russian model Viktoria Odintcova. He was more recently linked to model Camila Kendra, but rumours of a romance were dismissed and the pair insisted they were just friends.

Lewis previously told The Times in 2018 that his love life was "non-existent".

Lando Norris

Lando Norris is a firm favourite amongst the F1 fanbase, and the 23-year-old British driver is currently single after splitting from girlfriend, Luisinha Oliveira, who is a Portuguese model.

The pair were quite an item, with the beauty even attending the BRIT Awards with the sportsman in 2022. However, in September, he confirmed they had gone their separate ways. "After time and consideration, Luisa and myself have mutually decided to end our relationship but remain good friends," he said in a statement. "I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as an amazing and strong woman with nothing but kindness."

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is currently dating Brazilian model and journalist Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet. The couple announced their relationship with a beautiful snap as they cosied up on a Brazilian beach. Rumours about their relationship began in October 2020 when Max commented on one of her Instagram posts.

Kelly previously dated Max's F1 rival, Daniil Kvyat, and the former couple share a daughter, Penelope Kyvat, aged three. The pair were together from January 2017 to December 2019. The 32-year-old is well-known in the motorsport world, as the PR practitioner has been handling social media for Formula-E since 2015.

George Russell

George Russell is currently dating financial broker Carmen Montero Mundt, with the couple first being spotted in the paddock at 2019's Tuscan Grand Prix. Although they intiailly kept their relationship low-key, they have been attending events together more regularly, with George frequently appearing on her social media pages.

George previously dated Seychelle de Vries, the sister of fellow Formula 1 driver, Nyck de Vries.

Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc will be a driver to keep an eye on this year, and the Monegasque is currently single after splitting from girlfriend Charlotte Sine in December. Sharing a statement, Charles wrote: "Hello everyone, Charlotte and I have decided to end our relationship and we remain good friends. We have shared so many great moments and she is and always will be a very special person to me."

The Ferrari driver previously dated Italian model Giada Gianni for four years, between 2015 and 2019, but the pair split with Giada saying Charles wanted to focus on his Ferrari career.

Carlos Sainz Jr.

Although neither have confirmed a relationship, it's believed that Carlos Sainz Jr. is dating press officer Isabel Hernaez. The potential pair were first linked in 2017 and like to keep private about their personal lives, but Isabel has shared photos of herself in attendance at various Grand Prix weekends supporting Carlos's team, and a picture she posted appeared to show her at Goodwood with the Spanish driver.

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez married his wife, 24-year-old Carola Martinez, on 3 June 2018. The couple began seeing each other in 2017 after meeting at a disco and have since welcomed two children into their family, a son and a daughter. Their son, Sergio Jr., was born on 21 December 2017, and they welcomed daughter Carlota on 15 September 2019.

Not much is known about Carola, but she regularly takes to Instagram to share sweet family pictures with her 41,000 followers.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas is currently dating Australian Olympic cyclist Tiffany Cromwell. The couple confirmed their relationship in a post on Valentine's Day in 2020. Tiffany currently rides for the UCI Women's WorldTeam Canyon-SRAM team, and has won numerous silver and bronze medals in cycling competitions.

Valtteri was previously married to Olympic swimmer Emilia Pikkarainen. The couple began dating in 2010 and married in 2016. In November 2019 they announced their divorce, with the driver citing the "challenges my career and life situation bring."

Pierre Gasly

Pierre Gasly's current relationship status is uncertain. Still, he has been linked to model Francisca Cerqueira Gomes, after the pair were spotted dancing together in a club and her showing up in the F1 paddock. However, neither have confirmed whether they're dating.

The Frenchman has previously dated Ukrainian model Katerina Berezhna and aeronautical engineer Caterina Masetti Zannini.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is currently dating Austrian TV presenter Andrea Schlager, with the pair making their romance public during the 2022 Miami Grand Prix. F1 brought the pair together with Andrea working as a sports reporter for Austrian outlet, ServusTV.

Fernando was previously married to Spanish singer Raquel de Rosario. The couple married in 2006, but announced their divorce in 2011, stating that while they were separating as a married couple they would continue to remain good friends. Ferando also dated Italian model and actress Linda Morselli.

Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon is currently dating Italian model Elena Berri, with the pair first meeting in 2017. Elena initially didn't know that the Frenchman was a racing driver. The pair have now been seen many times in the paddock and at other events.

Lance Stroll

Lance Stroll is currently single. The Canadian was dating Italian model Sara Pagliaroli, and while there haven't been any posts from the pair confirming their split, F1 photographer Kym Ilman reported that the pair had gone their separate ways, and both have removed traces of the other from their Instagram feeds.

Alexander Albon

Alexander Albon is currently dating professional golfer Lily Muni. The pair have been dating each other since 2019 and frequently appear in loved-up poses with one another on their respective social media pages. In one sweet post, the Chinese sportswoman said she was "very lucky" to have Alexander in her life.

Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen will be cheered on from the sidelines by wife Louise Gjorup. The pair like to keep their marriage out of the spotlight and married in a private ceremony in 2019. Kevin became father for the first time last year as Louise gave birth to daughter Laura in January. The Dane shared a sweet post with his baby girl when she was born explaining that she was seven weeks premature, but it's clear she's now in fine health.

Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda generally prefers to keep his private life out of the spotlight and is believed to be single.

Guanyu Zhou

Guanyu Zhouis is currently believed to be single.

Nyck de Vries

After making his F1 debut as a substitute driver, Nyck de Vries is finally a full-time driver. The Dutchman is currently dating influencer Eva Bruggenwirth, and like Nyck she is also from the Netherlands. Eva is also a successful businesswoman, and is the co-owner of the knitting brand Guapalana.

The pair went public with their relationship in July 2022 with a loved-up selfie.

Oscar Piastri

Oscar is one of the new boys on the grid this year, and the Australian appears to be single.

He was believed to be dating Lily Zneimer, and they attended the Autosport Awards together last year, however, she has also been linked to Oscar's fellow rookie driver, Logan Sargeant.

Nico Hulkenberg

Nico Hulkenberg has returned to the grid, and he can be sure to count on the support of wife, Egle Ruskyte. The German driver began dating the Lithuanian fashion designer and model back in 2015, and he romantically proposed to her in 2020 during a trip to Venice. In 2021, the pair welcomed their first child, a daughter they named Noemi Sky.

Nico previously dated police officer Laura Zinnel.

Logan Sargeant

As previously mentioned, Logan has reportedly been linked to student and activist Lily Zneimer, although the pair are keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

