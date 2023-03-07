Michael Strahan supports famous guest live on-air following devastating death The GMA host conducted an emotional interview on the ABC show

Michael Strahan was inundated with praise on Monday after addressing a very difficult subject with his guest.

The Good Morning America host wrapped up an interview with Hayden Panettiere by offering his condolences on the untimely death of her brother, Jansen.

During the emotional moment in the video below, the Scream 6 actress was almost brought to tears as Michael mentioned her sibling's tragic passing.

The moment was posted on GMA's Instagram along with a heartfelt caption which read: "Sending our love and condolences to @haydenpanettiere and her family after the passing of her younger brother Jansen."

Fans rushed to comment and wrote: "Sorry for your loss sending prayers to the family," and many appreciated Michael touching on the sad subject.

Jansen died on February 21, at the age of 28. Hayden's family confirmed last week that the TV and film actor died of an enlarged heart.

Hayden was very close to her brother Jansen

A statement shared with People from the family read: "Though it offers little solace, the Medical Examiner reported Jansen's sudden passing was due to cardiomegaly (enlarged heart), coupled with aortic valve complications.

"Jansen's heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile; his soul in his masterful and revealing paintings, and the joy of life in his dry wit," the statement continued. "His charisma, warmth, compassion for others, and his creative spirit will live forever in our hearts and in the hearts of all whom he encountered.

Hayden's interview on GMA was her first since her brother's death

"We sincerely appreciate the outpouring of love and support towards our family as we navigate this unthinkable loss, and ask that we be gifted our privacy during this time of mourning. We love you so much Jansen and you will be in our hearts forever."

Jansen was discovered dead in his New York apartment after he failed to show up for a business meeting.

He was actor like his sister and appeared in the likes of Walking Dead, Even Stevens and Racing Stripes.

