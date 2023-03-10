GMA host Lara Spencer's husband has an eye-watering net worth 30x hers The TV anchor has been married to Richard McVey since 2018

Lara Spencer has amassed an impressive fortune of her own but it pales in comparison to her husband, Richard McVey's.

The Good Morning America and HGTV host is worth a cool $20 million while the American entrepreneur has a staggering net worth of $600 million - which is 30 times hers. Check out the video below to learn more about Lara's lavish life away from the small screen.

Richard is best known for founding trading platform MarketAxess and according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, "Richard owns roughly $700 million worth of MarketAxess stock. He makes a base salary of $3.2 million and in the last two decades has sold at least $150 million worth of company shares."

It is Lara's second marriage. The mom-of-two was married to real estate broker David Haffenreffer for 15 years and she shares both her son, Duff, and her daughter, Katharine, with him.

Lara was introduced to Richard through a mutual friend who set them up on a blind date.

They announced their engagement after dating for two years.

Lara and Richard tied the knot in front of more than 100 of their closest friends and family.

Lara's husband founded trading platform MarketAxess

They had a beautiful Colorado wedding with Duff walking his mom down the aisle. On Instagram, Lara gushed that making their union official was truly the "best day ever".

She remains on good terms with her first husband and they've kept their promise, which they revealed in their statement when they split.

"After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage," they told Page Six at the time. "It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together."

Lara has been happily married to Richard since 2018

Duff and Katharine have grown into confident young people, thanks to their parent's amicable co-parenting.

Speaking to Greenwich magazine about raising her offspring, Lara said: "I want them to dream big. That's what my parents did for me."

Richard is also a dad and has three children with his ex-wife.

