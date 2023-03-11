How David Muir's net worth compares to BF Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' $160 million fortune The World News Tonight anchor and the Live! host have very different fortunes

David Muir and Kelly Ripa both have celebrated careers having worked in the television industry for decades.

But when it comes to their net worths, the 20/20 host and Live with Kelly and Ryan star are vastly different.

While according to CelebrityNetWorth.com, David has amassed an impressive $20 million net worth, Kelly's is $100 million more than his.

Add to that, her husband, Mark Conseulos', $40 million and they are sitting on a very pretty nest egg.

Not that David appears to be struggling by any means. The hardworking news anchor and journalist is passionate about his work on World News Tonight, and 20/20.

While his salary hasn't been publicly declared by ABC, he is reported to be receiving a salary of between $5-$7million per year.

David and Kelly have a close friendship

Kelly's show is also on ABC, but she's made her fortune from more than morning TV show and from hosting the Generation Gap.

The star has also made her money through partnerships with various companies over the years, including Pantene and TD Bank, and in 2007, she set up a production company with Mark, Milojo, which is named after their three children – Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Kelly started out her career in the 1990s on the soap All My Children, where she met her husband of over 25 years.

Both Kelly and David have celebrated careers and legions of loyal fans

Following her time on All My Children, Kelly went on to play Hope in the popular ABC sitcom, Hope and Faith, between 2003 and 2006. Other roles have included Riverdale, Ugly Betty, Homemade Millionaire, and Dance Party USA.

David and Kelly's careers have afforded them each some beautiful properties. Kelly and Mark live in a stunning $27million townhouse in New York.

Kelly and Mark have a combined net worth of $160 million

While David works in NYC, he lives outside of the hustle and bustle of the city when he isn't having to dash between studios.

He owns a spectacular second home on Skaneateles Lake, New York, that he shares with his beloved dog, Axel. According to records filed with the Onondaga County Clerk’s office in 2019,

David bought the lakeside property for a $7 million.

