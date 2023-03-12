Halle Berry shares intimate bedroom selfie with boyfriend ahead of Oscars The former Best Actress award winner has been with her partner for two years

Halle Berry has shared an intimate photo of her together with her partner ahead of her role presenting an award at the Oscars on Sunday.

The 56-year-old, who has been sharing a lot on social media ahead of her appearance at the ceremony, shared the picture of her and her boyfriend of two years, musician Van Hunt, to Instagram on Wednesday. See another of the X-Men actress' recent revealing posts in the video below.

The Ohio-born A-lister shared the photograph of her with Van in order to celebrate his birthday. Giving thanks for their relationship, she penned the caption: "Happy Birthday, VanO! It’s amazing how you walked into my life and I can’t remember living without YOU! Here’s to many more my love."

The multi-talented singer and instrumentalist replied to his girlfriend's post: "thank u, baby," along with a selection of cute emojis, including a teary eyed face, a red love heart, and a fire symbol.

Halle's intimate photos with Van were posted for his birthday

In the photos, Halle and Van can be seen in a bedroom together smiling and kissing each other. The Monster's Ball actress is wearing a bright pink leopard print robe, meanwhile, the 53-year-old musician is wearing a dark grey jumper, grey pants, and a stylish white cap.

Halle and Van have been together since April 2020. Prior to her relationship with the American singer, the actress was married to French actor Olivier Martinez from 2013 to 2016.

Halle has been married a total of three times, first to former Major League Baseball player David Justice in the mid-90s, and then to R&B artist Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. She was also in a long-term relationship with Canadian actor Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010.

The Die Another Day actress has two children, a daughter, Nahla, 14, who she shares with Gabriel, and a son, Maceo, nine, who she shares with Olivier.

