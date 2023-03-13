Geri Horner's husband Christian on defying critics over marrying Spice Girls star The Red Bull team principal also called the Spice Girls star a "force of nature"

Geri Horner and her husband Christian are notoriously private about their personal lives, but in a new interview, the Formula One boss gave fans a candid glimpse inside their love story – which didn't have the smoothest start!

During a chat with The Telegraph, the Red Bull team principal revealed how they actually crossed paths a couple of times before they started dating in January 2015.



"She was a guest of Bernie Ecclestone's in Monaco one year and came down the pit lane," he revealed of the first time they met back in 2009. "I remember [McLaren boss] Ron Dennis was standing next to me and Eddie Jordan was there as well.

"Anyway, she gave Ron a kiss on the cheek, and she gave Eddie a kiss on the cheek. So I thought, 'OK, I'm on for a kiss on the cheek here!' And I went to give her one and she shoved her hand out at me!"

A few years later, they embarked on a relationship – at the time, it was reported that Christian's parents were unhappy with him after he split from his partner of 14 years, Beverley Allen, shortly after she gave birth to their daughter Olivia.

The couple tied the knot in 2015

Confirming that his parents are supportive of their marriage, he said: "I have a great relationship with Beverley and Beverley gets on with Geri, and Geri is great with Olivia and Olivia has a lovely relationship with Monty. It's totally harmonious."

Of the critics – who thought their relationship was doomed – Christian added: "You know, life works in mysterious ways. I didn't marry Geri because she's a Spice Girl. I married her because I fell in love with her.

"It will be ten years this time next year and we've been happily married for seven. We're very different characters but we complement each other well."

Last week, the Spice Girls star, 50, was on hand to support her husband Christian when team driver Max Verstappen cruised to a dominant victory.

"Congratulations [trophy] @christianhorner @maxverstappen1 @schecoperez @redbullracing," gushed Geri on social media. Along the caption, the former pop star shared a series of sweet snaps showing her hugging her husband Christian and one of the pair posing for a sweet selfie.

