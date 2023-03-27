Lea Michele shares heartfelt update on son Ever after hospitalization

Lea Michele, the 36-year-old Glee star, shared an emotional update with her fans on Saturday via Instagram stories about her two-year-old son Ever's health, following his hospitalization earlier in the week due to a "scary health issue."

The heartfelt update came from her dressing room backstage, as she prepared to return to her leading role as Fanny Brice in Broadway's Funny Girl.

Michele had taken time off from her performances to focus on her family during this difficult time, but confirmed on Friday that she would return to the stage over the weekend.

Dressed in her costume, the talented singer shared a video with her followers, expressing, "Hi everyone. I'm saying a quick hello from my dressing room here. I'm back at Funny Girl tonight."

The devoted mother, who welcomed her son Ever Leo in August 2020, who she shares with husband Zandy Reich, continued to express her gratitude for her son's improving condition.

"I'm really happy to be back. It's been a really long week and we're still not out of the woods completely with our son, but he's headed in a good direction and we're really really grateful."

Michelle taking her son Ever for a walk

Lea then updated fans on her own well-being, admitting that she had caught a cold due to lack of sleep during the past week. However, she expressed her happiness to be reunited with her Funny Girl family.

The Broadway star went on to thank her fans for their overwhelming love and support during this challenging time, saying, "I just wanted to say thank you to everyone for just so much love and support this week. I really really appreciated it."

She concluded the video by blowing a quick kiss to her fans and promising a great performance for those in attendance.

Earlier in the week, Lea had shared the news of Ever's hospitalization, posting a photo of her son resting in bed with a stuffed animal.

The actress asked her fans for love and strength during this difficult time, which was met with an outpouring of well-wishes.

Lea shared a photo of her son resting in bed with a stuffed animal

On Friday, Lea once again expressed her gratitude for the support she and her family had received and announced that Ever would be going home soon.

She shared a touching photo of her son resting in a hospital bed surrounded by stuffed animals.

Lea has been open about her journey as a mother, telling People in September last year that she would fully support Ever if he decided to pursue a career in the performing arts.

She emphasized the importance of supporting her son's passions and doing what brings him joy.

Lea and Zandy married in March 2019 following two years of dating. Lea previously opened up about wanting children, telling Health: "Oh my gosh, I hope to be a mum of, like, ten kids—if it’s physically possible to pop that many out! Ha! I’m so excited about the thought of being a mum."

Speaking about her husband, she also said: "I always had relationships where I needed to be the one holding down the fort, and it’s wonderful to have someone who’s in their own lane and has a foundation for who they are and where they are in their own life.

"We met at the same level personally and professionally. And to go on that journey now together is unbelievable."

