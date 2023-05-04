Meg Ryan shuts down aging speculation in the best way – see new photos of first public sighting in months

The When Harry Met Sally star has maintained a low profile in recent years

Meg Ryan has made limited public appearances in recent years, last gracing a red carpet at the amFAR Los Angeles Gala in November 2021.

However, the actress, 61, is slowly engineering her comeback into the limelight, kicking things off with her latest star-studded showing in support of friend Michael J. Fox.

She was spotted at a special screening of the Apple TV + documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie in New York City alongside the 61-year-old Michael and his friends and family. The movie releases on the Apple streaming platform on May 12.

Meg posed for photos beside Michael and his wife Tracy Pollan, joined by others like Ali Wentworth, Bill Murray, Elvis Costello, Mark Seliger, Joan Jett, Katie Couric, and more.

She opted for a casual fit, wearing a red floral sweater over slacks and black dress shoes, covering up with a black overcoat.

While the actress has seen her appearance change over the years (like the best of us), back in 2015, when speculation first arose of supposed plastic surgery, she shut down the talk like a pro.

© Shutterstock/REX Meg attended the screening of Michael J. Fox's "Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" in New York

"I love my age," she declared to Porter Magazine at the time. "I love my life right now. I love what I know about. I love the person I've become, the one I've evolved into. In my life I've been scrappy as hell, but I feel easy with things now. I think that comes with age."

"We get stuck in these conversations about looks and hair color and our roots," she continues. "It's interesting and funny for five minutes, but it's not that interesting."

Fortunately for fans of the star, earlier last year, Meg announced that she would be making her grand return to the screen in the movie What Happens Later.

She simply announced the news with the help of the film's poster on her social media, and the project, also starring David Duchovny, is slated for a 2023 release.

© Shutterstock/REX The actress made her first major public outing in months

It's the second film that Meg will also be directing, following 2015's Ithaca, her last feature film project excluding an archival footage cameo in Top Gun: Maverick.

