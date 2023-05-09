What is Selena Gomez's net worth?

Selena Gomez was propelled into life in the public eye when she was just a child starring in Barney and since her Disney stint, she has gone on to become one of the most famous names in Hollywood - and with an award-winning name comes a salary that matches.

Selena is incredibly successful

Whether it be her breakout role on Wizards of Waverly Place or her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, it's safe to say that the actress-turned-producer is wildly successful at anything she puts her hand to. But how much is her net worth and where does it all come from?

Keep scrolling to find out everything you need to know about Selena Gomez's net worth…

How much does Selena earn in 2023?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the brunette beauty is worth a whopping $95million which accumulates from a range of projects the singer-songwriter has ongoing. As well as starring in Barney, Hanna Montana, The Suit Life of Zack and Cody, Wizards of Waverly Place, and Only Murders in the Building, the former Disney actress is also a producer and not only has production credits on her latest murder-mystery show but also has produced the likes of Netflix's 13 Reason's Why with her production company, July Moon.

How much does Selena earn from Rare Beauty?

Selena's iconic makeup venture Rare Beauty, only launched back in September 2020, but has quickly become one of fans' most-loved brands. In its first year, the company made $60 million in revenue - so impressive!

Selena's beauty brand has been a huge success

The cruelty-free brand encompasses all the things the starlet's cohort of loyal followers love about her, including feeling beautiful and comfortable in your own skin and prioritizing mental health, which Selena has been very open about in recent years.

How much did Selena earn from Wizards of Waverly Place?

After her early start on Barney and her hilarious cameo roles in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody and Hannah Montana, Selena starred in her first major breakout role as Alex Russo in Wizards of Waverly Place.

Selena starred in the series with David Henrie

The actress was earning $30,000 dollars per episode on the magical show in which she starred alongside David Henry and Jennifer Stone. By the end of the Disney hit, Selena and her co-stars had racked up a total of 106 episodes meaning she took home more than $3million dollars by the time the program wrapped.

How much does Selena earn from her music?

Whilst an exact figure hasn't been established on how much the Can't Keep My Hands to Myself singer earns from her multi-award winning tracks, it has been reported that she made $35.3million from her Star's Dance Tonight tour and $35.6million from her Revival tour according to Cosmopolitan.

© C Flanigan The star is also a singer-songwriter

How much does Selena earn from Instagram?

With 414 million followers on her Instagram account, Selena is the social media platform's most followed woman and as such earns a healthy salary from her brand deals.

The star landed a $10million deal when she was the face of Coach in 2016. In 2017, she landed a whopping $30million deal with beloved sports brand Puma. The sky-high figure was for two years of working with the company.

How much does Selena earn from Only Murders in the Building?

Despite opening up about her mental and physical health struggles, it wasn't long until the superstar was back on our screens starring alongside Steve Martin, and Martin Short, in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building.

© Gotham Selena on set with Chris Martin and Martin Short

According to Variety, Selena earns around $600,000 an episode if basing her income on her co-stars Steve and Martin. She is also a named producer on the show so will be bringing in additional payments.

Does Selena earn more than Justin Bieber?

According to Celebrity Net Worth Selena's ex Justin's net worth is valued at $300million, coming in just in front of the actress.

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.