John Travolta and his children send heartbreaking message alongside unseen family video featuring Kelly Preston

John Travolta has shared never-before-seen footage of his beloved late wife, Kelly Preston, to mark Mother's Day. The Grease actor, 69, took to Instagram on Sunday morning to post a clip of the mother of his children being surprised by a Mother's Day gift box at their family home.

In the clip, which can be watched below, Kelly was seen beaming with joy as she opened up a box featuring a 'Mom' label, and admired the handmade gifts inside. In the caption, John, along with his children Ella, 23, and Benjamin, 12, shared an emotional message. It read: "Happy Mother’s Day Kelly. We miss you and love you! Love, Ben, Ella and John."

Fans were quick to offer their support on what will be a difficult day for the family, following the loss of Kelly in July 2020 aged 57 following a battle with breast cancer. "I know you miss her, she was so beautiful," one penned, while another wrote: "Your heart and her heart will always be connected. Happy Mother's Day Kelly." A third added: "Pure beauty inside and out. Sending love to you and your family."

VIDEO: John Travolta's poignant unseen footage featuring late wife Kelly Preston

John and Kelly also shared firstborn son Jett, who tragically passed away from a seizure aged 16 in 2009. John has also been incredibly honest about their experience with grief, and how he has gone about navigating the heartbreaking times with his kids, especially Benjamin.

During an appearance on Kevin Hart's show, Hart to Heart, about dealing with and explaining the loss to his young son, explaining: "He said to me once, 'Because mom passed away. I'm afraid you're going to'." "I said, 'Well, it's a very different thing.'

And I went through the differences about my longevity and her limited life. I said, 'But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I'm going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they're gonna go or when they're going to stay.' "'Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who's to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can'," he added.

"'So let's look at it like it's part of life. You don't know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'"

While it has been an incredibly difficult few years for John and his children, the Pulp Fiction star has been making sure to make happy memories with his family too, and often shares insights into their private lives on social media.

Back in April, the actor whisked Ella and Ben away to Disneyland in Florida to celebrate his only daughter's 23rd birthday. In a post shared on Instagram, Ella was seen blowing out a set of candles atop a row of cupcakes as it then panned over to the family-of-three walking around the crowded park at night.

© Photo: Instagram John Travolta with children Ella and Benjamin

Set to the theme of Breakfast at Tiffany's by Henri Mancini and his orchestra, the compilation of their family trip largely featured happy shots of the trio interspersed with fireworks going off all around the happiest place on Earth.

John sweetly wrote to his daughter: "Here's a song for you on your birthday my dearest Ella! I love you with all my heart!! Your Dad!!"

See below more photos of John Travolta and his family

© Photo: Getty Images John Travolta with wife Kelly and a young Benjamin

John is doing his best to create happy memories with Ella and Benjamin

John Travolta often shares throwback photos featuring Kelly Preston

© Gisela Schober John Travolta with his late wife Kelly Preston and their children

