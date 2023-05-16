The 'Teenage Dream' singer has an impressive fortune thanks to her many hits and starring role on American Idol

Katy Perry is a global superstar, but just how much has the 'Roar' singer's success made her in terms of a fortune? From her first chart-topping album One of the Boys to her most recent work Smile, the ever-stylish star has achieved a lot of success through her music.

But the California-born performer has also made money in other ways, such as her TV work as the lead judge on American Idol since its 16th season, and her voice-acting in the Smurfs film franchise. Join HELLO! as we look into exactly how much all the 'Dark Horse' singer's work has made her over the years...

What is Katy Perry's net worth?

© Getty Images Katy Perry performing at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle in 2023

After years of successfully shining in the spotlight, the 'Firework' singer is estimated to own a fortune of around $330million. And as one of the best-selling music artists of all time, the 'California Gurlz' star's net worth should come as no surprise to anyone, from dedicated Katy-cats to even her more casual listeners.

On Forbes' most recent profile, the proud mom is reported to be making around $38.5million per year from her various ventures which include her music, her time as lead judge on American Idol, her Las Vegas residency and other things such as ad campaigns and promotions.

How much does Katy Perry get paid for American Idol?

© Getty Images Katy starring on her first season of American Idol in 2018

It is believed that Katy Perry makes around $25million per season of American Idol, more than both her co-stars Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan's reported salaries combined. While there is no exact reason for the difference between her salary and that of the other judges, it is likely down to the 38-year-old's massive popularity.

© Getty Images The singer with her fellow Idol judges Lionel and Luke

Katy's historic deal in 2017 came when she was still celebrating her third straight number one album with Witness, and an accompanying tour that grossed over $50million in 2018 alone, according to Pollstar. Her high star power was obviously worth a lot of money to the team behind the popular talent show.

How much did Katy Perry earn for Vegas?

Since December 2021, Katy Perry has starred in her incredibly popular Las Vegas residency named 'Play' at Resorts World Las Vegas. Her residency has proved incredibly popular, and was recently extended again until November 2023 due to fan demand.

But just how much is the star being paid for her time performing in the entertainment resort-filled city? Well, while there is no official statistics for the whole duration of Katy's run in Vegas, Billboard reported in 2021 that the 'E.T.' singer's first eight performances drew in just shy of $7million in revenue. In March 2023, Pollstar reported Katy Perry had grossed $29million so far from her residency.

© Getty Images Katy performing in Las Vegas in 2021

How much did Just Eat pay Katy Perry?

In 2022, Katy Perry was announced as the face of a new ad campaign for UK-based takeaway food delivery app Just Eat (known as SkipTheDishes in Canada, and Menulog in Australia and New Zealand). The 38-year-old replaced Snoop Dogg as the singer of the advertisement's super catchy jingle, and star of their company's music video style ad.

© Getty Images The 'Teenage Dream' singer performing with Snoop Dogg in 2010

Known for her 2017 single 'Bon Appetit', Katy was a natural choice to front the catchy tune, which has become so popular in the UK that many fans were jokingly hoping she might perform it at King Charles III's coronation concert! It is unknown exactly how much Katy Perry was paid for her role in the ad campaign. However, Snoop Dogg is believed to have been paid around £5million (c. $6million) for his work with the company, so it is likely Katy's paycheck was in a similar zone.

© Getty Images Katy's Las Vegas show features loads of the star's hit songs including 'California Gurlz' 'Smile' and 'Roar'

© Getty Images Play has now been running for almost two years

© Getty Images The show features large sets and several costume changes

