Chelsea Handler, 48, bares all in au-naturel shower selfie with a twist

Chelsea Handler has had a busy year as she travels around the country on her The LBB Tour.

She's been documenting her time on the road on social media, and on Friday the star shared a series of photos from the past week - from BTS photos from her tour, to an intimate shower photo ahead of her performance.

In the picture, the 48-year-old was pictured neck upwards, posing in the shower with her blonde hair styled in a messy bun, while wearing an eye mask.

The comedy icon is no stranger to sharing head-turning posts on social media, and has become notorious for her annual swimsuit post to mark her birthday - usually involving her hitting the slopes while skiing in a bikini.

In February, Chelsea ensured all eyes were on her as she marked her 48th year, braving the cold weather in a flag adorned bikini - featuring both the United States and Canadian flags, teamed with her ski wear.

Last year, meanwhile, - when she was dating then-boyfriend Jo Koy - the star posted footage of herself skiing down a mountain topless, and wrote alongside the video: "47. Doing all the things I love with the man I love."

The star announced her split from Jo in 2022, but is living her best life embracing each year. For her LBB Tour, Chelsea touches on a number of topics close to her heart - giving fans a look at what has made her the person and comedian she is today.

At the time of announcing the tour in January, Chelsea teased: "Because it's been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It's time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today."

This isn't the first time Chelsea has been on the road either - the tour follows her successful Vaccinated & Horny Tour - which saw her win take home a People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Act along the way.

The comedy star is incredibly honest about her personal life on her podcast, Dear Chelsea, too and last September she reflected on her decision to live a child-free life, gaining a lot of praise as a result.

"I have so much availability for not only my nieces and nephews … but for other children in the world, because I don't have my own. If I had my own I would be all about them," she explained.

"I look at it like this — because I don't have my own children, I'm able to send strangers to college. I'm able to support kids that I'll never meet, in countries that I'll never even visit. But I'm able to give so much because I don't have my own family and to me, that is my purpose. I would be a [expletive] mother. I would be selfish. I would want everything to be great for my kid and forget about all the other kids in the world."

