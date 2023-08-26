Actress Charlotte Carroll and Made in Chelsea star's daughter dies aged 2

The actress and her Made in Chelsea husband were the doting parents of one

Made in Chelsea's Diego Bivero-Volpe and his actress wife, Charlotte Carroll have revealed their two-year-old daughter Aurelia has died.

The little one passed away earlier this month, due to a rare form of blood cancer. A memorial was held on 17 August. The couple set up a GoFundMe page for the two-year-old where they shared the news of her passing. "Our little girl went in peace surrounded by loved ones and in the loving embrace of her mother and I," Diego penned.

© GoFundMe Aurelia was diagnosed in 2022

"In true Aurelia fashion, she left us not with a cry but with a big, beautiful smile — frolicking fearlessly on to her next adventure.

"Aurelia will always be the warrior Charlotte and I admire the most. Anyone who met her was constantly in awe of her resilience, intelligence, beauty and good cheer even through the toughest of times.

"Thanks in no small part to your incredible support, we were able to fight alongside her to provide her the most possible time and comfort. Our thanks and admiration for the contributions made here are boundless. Without them, the armies of doctors, nurses, healers, therapists, specialists and researchers that saw to her care would not have been possible."

© David M. Benett Charlotte and Diego married in 2021

The couple went on to reveal details of the memorial service at the Chelsea Old Church earlier this month. The dress code was "traditional with a hint of sparkle".

They concluded the post: "With the greatest of thanks and love, Charlotte & Diego".

Aurelia was first diagnosed in September 2022 with acute leukemia (T-cell), a type of cancer that impacts white blood cells. At first, Aurelia appeared to be responding well to the chemotherapy before a doctor revealed the sad news the disease had spread to her central nervous system.

In a previous post, the couple revealed that because of her illness, Aurelia faced a number of neurological consequences which: "Impaired her ability to speak, walk, chew or even smile."

The couple raised a total of £ 202,457 out of their £330,000 target, any left over will be donated to Great Ormond Street.

Due to limitations in the UK, the couple revealed at one point they were looking at travelling overseas to either the USA or Germany for lifesaving treatment. With the expenses of not only the treatment itself but also the travel, the couple and their close friends arranged an auction evening to help them reach their financial target.

"Aurelia is moving mountains, fighting like an ox, breathing the fire of healing, and surprising all her doctors every day with her resilience and strength," the couple said of their daughter amid her battle.

Dad Diego is known for appearing on Made In Chelsea back in 2015. Meanwhile, his wife Charlotte is an actress, producer, and screenwriter and even made her own short film The Topic documenting her battle with Endometriosis and experiencing an ectopic pregnancy.