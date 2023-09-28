George Clooney reveals how he first met wife Amal as they prepare to sell Lake Como villa

Hollywood royalty George Clooney broke the hearts of fans worldwide in 2014 when he tied the knot with lawyer Amal Alamuddin, however, very little remains known of their early days - until the actor opened up about it more expansively to Drew Barrymore on her talk show.

"What did you think when you met her?" the ET actress asked the father-of-two, which left him musing over their love story, which began in 2013 at his home in Lake Como, Italy - which he is reportedly selling after 21 years.

VIDEO: George Clooney makes sweet comment about wife Amal

"Well, it's funny, she came to the house in Como with a friend of hers to visit," he said, revealing that his agent was the one who played matchmaker. "He called me up and said, ‘There's a girl coming to your house that you're going to marry,' and I said, 'You're an idiot, that's not going to happen.'"

But, it turned out to be true, with George revealing that they "stayed up all night talking," and then he began writing her love letters.

© Pierre Teyssot / SplashNews.com George and Amal met in 2013 and married in 2014

It was this particular factoid that immediately shocked Drew and had her fawning, touched at the fact that the art of letter-writing hadn't gone away.

"You wrote [to] her? Like on pen and paper?" she questioned, which George confirmed. And when he added that they still did, she exclaimed: "You still write letters!"

"We leave them on the pillow," he shared, something which Drew and her audience definitely found to be quite the romantic declaration.

© Photo: Getty Images

The couple wed in 2014 after having known each other for over a year

The pair met at Villa Oleandra, George's home in Lake Como which he purcahsed in 2002.

It dates back to the 18th century, and was purchased in 2002 for approximately $10 million, although The Wall Street Journal estimated it may now be worth more than $100 million.

The complex is made up of four adjacent villas, with over 32,000 square feet of floor space and nearly 100,000 square feet including a lake front entrance, two docks and a pier. The main home features 25 rooms, plus a swimming pool, a large garage, tennis court, full gym, a pizza room, and plenty of Italian charm and ornate detailings.

© Getty View of George Clooney's Italian house, Villa Oleandra, situated on Lake Como's south-western shores, in Laglio

HELLO! exclusively shared the pair's wedding pictures in 2014, which took place luxury Aman Canal Grande hotel during a 30-minute ceremony. Speaking about marrying Amal, the Ocean's 11 actor said: "My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great."

Rumors have swirled for years that George may sell the home due to paparazzi intrusion, even though it is where and wife Amal are raising their six-year-old twins. They recently purchased a property in Provence, Italy.

