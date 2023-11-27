Beyonce's skintight silver gown leaves fans saying the same thing

Amidst the shimmering lights of the US premiere of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," Beyoncé, 42, captured the red carpet with her striking presence.

Adorned with platinum-blond hair and a dazzling silver gown, her appearance ignited a flurry of speculation on social media about a noticeable change in her skin tone.

Social media users, particularly on Twitter, expressed their bewilderment and curiosity. One user questioned directly: "Did she bleach her skin. She is not this light." Similarly, another expressed surprise, commenting: "Who is this white woman?"

Others echoed these sentiments, with remarks ranging from disbelief to comparisons with the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, known for their own controversies surrounding skin tone and appearance.

The discourse wasn't one-sided, though. A segment of Beyoncé's fan base leaped to her defense. One advocate rationalized the change by saying:"Ya'll are weird. Clearly the platinum hair & lightening makes her look 1 to 2 shades lighter...other than that her skin tone still looks the same."

Another fan added, "Y’all know it’s the hairstyle chill out y’all only seen Bey in one hair colour and that was brown she switched that’s sh*t up and ate!"

Some attributed the perceived difference to various factors like hairstyle, wardrobe, and lighting. "Beyoncé has always been light, the color of the wig and the dress, not to mention the white lighting that is cranked on 10000 in the pictures all are making her appear lighter, not to mention we lose warmth in our tone throughout winter," a user explained.

Admirers continued to shower praise, with comments like "She's ethereal! So effortlessly gorgeous!" and "Her best look."

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has been at the center of such speculation. In 2021, a luxury jewelry ad campaign featuring her and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, was scrutinized for allegedly lightening her skin tone, which critics argued sent a 'worrying message' to fans.

Similarly, a 2008 advertisement for L'Oreal and a promotional photo for her 2011 album "4" both faced backlash for depicting the star with a significantly lighter skin tone than usual, fueling further claims of skin-lightening filters being used.

The root cause of the apparent change in Beyoncé's skin tone remains unclear, be it the effects of photo editing, lightening products, or simply the interplay of her hair color and lighting at the event.

