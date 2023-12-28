Pierce Brosnan, 70, faces jail time after breaking the law during filming of new movie

Pierce Brosnan has found himself embroiled in a legal situation involving Yellowstone National Park.

The actor is set to appear in a Wyoming court on January 23, facing charges for allegedly venturing into restricted and hazardous thermal areas at the park.

The incident, which occurred on November 1, involved the James Bond actor allegedly leaving the designated pathways in the Mammoth Terraces section of Yellowstone to get a closer look at the thermal features.

As a result, he has been cited for Foot Travel in a Thermal Area and Closure Violation, with the court documents being filed on Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephanie Hambrick will preside over the case next month.

Yellowstone's Mammoth Terraces are renowned for their ever-changing colors and geothermal activity.

However, federal regulations strictly enforce that visitors must remain on designated walkways to ensure safety and protect the park's delicate ecosystems.

Deviating from these paths can result in penalties, including up to six months in jail and fines up to $5,000.

Pierce, who was in the area filming the Western "Unholy Trinity" alongside Samuel L. Jackson, has not yet publicly addressed these allegations.

This incident highlights a broader issue of tourists in Yellowstone not adhering to the park's rules. Over the years, at least 22 individuals have suffered fatal injuries from burns in the park's springs and geysers.

Notable cases include Colin Nathaniel Scott, who tragically dissolved in the hot acidic water after leaving the boardwalk at Norris Geyser Basin in 2015, and the discovery of 70-year-old Il Hun Ro's foot after a similar incident.

In 2021, a Connecticut woman faced severe consequences for similar actions, receiving a seven-day jail sentence, a $2,000 fine, and a two-year ban from Yellowstone for leaving the designated walkway and approaching the thermals.

The dangers of these off-path excursions are underscored by the extreme conditions within the park. The water temperatures at Mammoth Terraces' springs can reach 161 degrees, while the acidity levels in some springs are nearly as high as stomach acid, registering as low as 2 on the pH scale.

Incidents of rule violations at Yellowstone continue to be a concern. A recent video on Instagram page TouronsofYellowstone showed a couple ignoring warnings and attempting to touch the park's 175-degree geysers, resulting in a woman screaming in pain as she immersed her hand in the hot springs. Another instance involved a tourist driving off-road and damaging delicate moose vegetation.

