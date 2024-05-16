Taylor Swift enjoys romantic date night with Travis Kelce in a very surprising place

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour may be heading to Sweden next but the pop star made a detour to Lake Como, Italy this week, to enjoy a romantic getaway with Travis Kelce.

The Kansas City Chiefs player flew into Europe on Saturday May 11 for her final night at the Paris La Défense Arena in the city of love, and it appears the pair have jetted off to Italy for an intimate getaway before she hits the stage again.

Pictures published by various media outlets show the two enjoying dinner outside the private Villa Sola Cabiati, part of the Grand Hotel Tremezzo’s sprawling and gorgeous waterside estate.

Taylor wore a navy blue dress with puff sleeves and a square neckline, while Travis kept it casual in a white sweater and black pants.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Neon Carnival held during the Coachella Music and Arts Festival on April 13, 2024 in Thermal, California.

As the sun set, Taylor added a heavy black overcoat as they wandered through the streets along the water.

The private villa boats six separate suites and sleeps up to 12, and reportedly cost $21,000 per night during their three-night stay.

Their trip comes as Taylor's former love Joe Alwyn arrived in France for the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where his movie with Emma Stone and Margaret Qualley, two good friends of Taylor's, will premiere.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs onstage during night three of The Eras Tour

Taylor launched the European leg of the Eras Tour in Paris, and it will next arrive in Stockholm, Sweden as well as making stops across the UK, Spain, Switzerland, Poland, Germany and Austria.

The opening night in Paris saw Taylor unveil a brand new stage show, with the previous nine eras all rearranged to allow for the 11th, new, era to take pride of place. Lover and Fearless continued to be the first two eras of the show, but Red replaced Evermore as the third era on the setlist. The sixth era became Folk-more, a combination of Folklore and Evermore.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs 'Champagne Problems' onstage during The Eras Tour

"Folklore represents spring and summer, and Evermore represents fall and winter, and so on the Eras Tour we have reunited the sisters and combined them into one chapter," she told fans.

1989 followed and then she segued into The Tortured Poets Department.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived' onstage during The Eras Tour

The set began with 'But Daddy I Love Him,' and she then sang part of 'So High School,' before a punishing performance of 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?' and into 'Down Bad,' complete with alien spaceships. A performance of 'The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,' saw her dancers turn into a marching band, before 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' became a jazzy 1920s number that began with her being undressed from the TTPD dress into a black sequin top and shorts.

Inspired by the era's silent films, it was a theatrical over the top moment with the dancers putting Taylor's shoes on her feet for her, and pushing her forward despite her protestations, a metaphor that spoke to the heartache she was going through every night in 2023 while performing on tour.

"Her new rendition of the Eras Tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department, a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment, new lights, new dancing and everything,” Travis said on Wednesday’s edition of his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with older brother Jason Kelce.

“I enjoyed every bit of it.”