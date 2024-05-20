Eamonn Holmes reacts to comments after sharing photo with 'close friend' Linda Lusardi

Eamonn Holmes sparked quite the reaction after he shared a then-and-now picture with his friend, fellow TV personality Linda Lusardi.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the 64-year-old presenter - who is married to Loose Women star Ruth Langsford - touched upon their four-decade-long friendship in the heartwarming post.

"1982 v 2024 and she hasn't changed a bit. My wonderful, close friend Linda Lusardi who I went to see today [hands together emoji] 42yr friendship x," he wrote in the caption.

The picture was flooded with messages, with many saying the pair hadn't aged. "One of you hasn't aged a bit [heart emoji]," remarked one follower, to which Eamonn responded: "Thank you [thumbs up emoji]."

"You haven't changed either Eamonn," said another, with Eamonn replying: "If only [laughing emoji]."

Eamonn is married to Ruth Langsford

However, some followers were quick to ask about his wife Ruth's whereabouts, which Eamonn chose to ignore.

It's not the first time, the former This Morning host has shared a throwback snap with Linda on social media. Back in 2018, to mark Linda's 60th birthday, Eamonn uploaded another old image and said: "One of me and birthday girl @lindalusardi from 1983, just proving we both look the same today!"

The photograph saw a 25-year-old Linda rock a 1980s-style perm and dressed in a white dress with puff sleeves and matching accessories while Eamonn looked smart in a tuxedo.

Meanwhile, back in April, Eamonn's wife Ruth got candid about marriage. Despite their relationship still going strong, Ruth discussed her fears over a possible split from Eamonn due to him falling for someone the same age as her.

During a discussion on Loose Women about partners cheating with people half their age, the 64-year-old confessed it wouldn't bother her as much if her hubby left her for a 25-year-old, and it would instead sting a lot more if Eamonn left her for someone who was similar to her own age.

"See I think, people go, 'Oh, you'd hate it if you were dumped for a younger woman'. I go, 'No, I would hate it because...' then I could do the whole cliché thing, 'Oh, Eamonn is such a cliche, he's going with a 25-year-old, how sad,'" she said.

"But then I think 'No, the worst thing for me is if he went off with someone the same age'. I think that is harder than being dumped for someone younger. That's my worst fear."

The couple first met in 1997 when they were introduced by mutual friends and they dated for over a decade before Eamonn popped the question. They now are parents to their son, 22-year-old Jack.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in 2022 about their long-lasting marriage, Ruth explained: "I think always respect, mutual respect. And we laugh a lot. I think love and lust and everything's wonderful at the start of a relationship. But really…you've got to have that connection as friends where you feel comfortable with each other."