Jennifer Lopez enjoys quality time with daugher Emme after cancelling tour

Jennifer Lopez is shifting her focus to family amid reports of marital discord with husband Ben Affleck. The multi-talented star was recently seen enjoying quality time out bonding with her 16-year-old daughter, Emme, following the sudden cancellation of her This Is Me… Live tour.

The mother-daughter duo was spotted on a relaxed shopping spree at a flea market in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jennifer, 54, seemed contemplative as they browsed through various stalls, spending around 45 minutes exploring the market.

At one point, the Let’s Get Loud singer wrapped her arm lovingly around Emme’s shoulder, showcasing their close bond.

Jennifer looked effortlessly chic in a houndstooth blazer paired with a black top and flared jeans.

© Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA Jennifer Lopez is seen out shopping with her daugher Emme in Los Angeles

She accessorized her stylish ensemble with aviator sunglasses and a black Birkin bag, and notably, her wedding ring was still in place.

Emme opted for a more casual look, wearing a graphic tee, baggy denim shorts, and sneakers, along with a baseball cap and headphones.

This public outing came shortly after Jennifer decided to cancel her summer tour to focus on her personal life, fueling speculation about the state of her marriage with Ben, 51.

© Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA Jennifer Lopez goes to the markets with daughter Emmy

In her “On the JLo” newsletter, she expressed her heartfelt regret to her fans, saying, “I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down.

“Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.” She reassured her fans, promising to make it up to them and expressing her love and gratitude.

Live Nation also released a statement confirming the tour cancellation, stating, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family, and close friends.” On the same day as the announcement, Jennifer was seen leaving Mihran K. dance studio in Burbank, California.

She flashed a brief smile to her team as she departed in a white vehicle. Currently, Jennifer is promoting her new Netflix movie Atlas, adding to her busy schedule over the past two years, which includes premieres of The Mother, Shotgun Wedding, Marry Me, and her documentary Halftime, about her Super Bowl performance with Shakira.

© TheImageDirect.com Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunite for daughter Violet's graduation party in Los Angeles.

At the Atlas premiere, Jennifer told AP, “The truth is, over the past few years I’ve tried to slow down more and be home more,” highlighting her desire to spend more time with her family.

Jennifer and Ben were last seen together on May 30, 2024, after weeks of being apart, attending a graduation party for Violet, Ben’s daughter with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Lopez and Emme recently spent time together in Paris

The couple, affectionately known as Bennifer, has had a storied relationship. They first dated in 2002 and were engaged until 2003 before going their separate ways. Both went on to marry other partners—Jennifer to singer Marc Anthony and Ben to actress Jennifer Garner—before rekindling their romance in 2021 and tying the knot in 2022.

In Jennifer’s 2024 documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Ben shared his thoughts on keeping their relationship private.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,’” Ben revealed, acknowledging their different approaches to public life. “And then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of like you’re gonna marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t like the water.’ We’re just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise.”