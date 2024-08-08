Meet Sarah Jessica Parker's 7 siblings — including her famous actor brother

Sarah Jessica Parker wasn't always a wealthy and successful actress, in fact she came from rather humble beginnings.

As part of a big family, with seven siblings from her parents' marriage and her mother Barbara's second marriage, her parents struggled to support such a large family. At times growing up, the electricity got shut off and her family would forgo Christmases and birthdays.

© Lynn Goldsmith Sarah Jessica Parker, as Annie, in 1979 - she came from a theatrical family

But she said she "wouldn't change any of it, for anything ... for the most part, we had everything we needed. Not always, but for the most part." Despite the lack of money, her childhood was culturally enriched by the New York artistic scene, as she got to watch the ballet and go to the theater.

In fact, Sarah isn't the only actor in her family: she's related to actor Timothy Britten Parker and playwright Pippin Parker.

Here's everything you need to know about the Sex and the City star's big family.

Rachel Parker

Sarah's sister Rachel is one of her few siblings who has foregone a career in entertainment, despite appearing in The Sound of Music with her siblings in 1977. Instead, she's a physician's assistant.

The actress clearly has a lot of respect for her sister's work, as she told Oprah that she admires: "My sister Rachel, who's a physician's assistant and a really decent person. She specializes in heart surgery. No one mentions her name in a newspaper, but she literally saves people's lives all day long."

© Cindy Ord Sarah Jessica Parker wearing a monochrome dress

Timothy Britten Parker

© Patrick McMullan Sarah Jessica Parker and her brother Timothy Britten Parker attend RENT 10th Year Anniversary - Afterparty at Cipriani 42nd Street on April 24, 2006 in New York City

Like his sister, Timothy is an actor who goes by the name Toby. The duo actually got their start acting together, as he performed in The Innocents with Sarah in 1976, her first theater role, and they reunited a year later in The Sound of Music.

He has since appeared in the original cast of Rent and Wicked on Broadway, and worked in TV shows such as House of Cards and Law & Order.

Pippin Parker

© Jim Spellman Director Pippin Parker and his sister Sarah Jessica attends the "Betrayed" Opening Night - After Party at the Bowery Hotel on February 6, 2008 in New York City

Sarah's brother Pippin is a playwright and theater director who is the Dean of the New School for Drama, where he has taught since 2004.

He wrote plays like Limbo, A Gift, and Little Bites, and has directed plays including Betrayed and Knickerbocker.

Allegra Forste

© Evan Agostini Sarah Jessica Parker with mother Barbra, who re-married and had four more children

Little is known about Allegra Forste, but according to IMDb, she followed her sister into the film industry as she's worked on The Only Living Boy in New York and Creating Rem Lezar.

Megan Forste

Like her sister Allegra, not much is known about Megan except that she works in the film industry too, and has been on the Camera and Electrical crew for the likes of Apocalypto and The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

Andrew Forste

Following in the family footsteps, Andrew has also found work in theater as he works behind the scenes for staged productions on and off-broadway. According to LinkedIn, he has co-owned prop-making company Propaganda since 2013. He also is the Head of Props at the Stephen Sondheim Theater in New York.

Aaron Forste

According to IMDb, Aaron has worked in production for the likes of Birth, The Jury, Sex and the City, and The Bourne Ultimatum.