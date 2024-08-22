Inside Trisha Goddard's family life: from abusive politician to finding the one and her two precious kids

Trisha Goddard has been a welcome addition to the Good Morning Britain line-up, joining Richard Madeley on the popular ITV show.

The star has been praised for her presenting skills, which should be no surprise given that she fronted her own talk show for over a decade. Away from the cameras, Trisha walked down the aisle for the fourth time with husband Allen, whose identity she exclusively confirmed to HELLO!.

During her second marriage, Trisha welcomed two children, Madi and daughter Billie and she has close bonds with both of her children.

Discover all you need to know about the broadcaster's family life here…

First marriages

Trisha's first marriage was to Australian politician Robert Nestdale. Trisha met the late Robert while working for Gulf Air and the pair immediately hit it off and after a whirlwind romance, Robert proposed to her just weeks after their first meeting.

Even at that time, Trisha had doubts about their union and she confessed in her 2008 autobiography Trisha: As I Am: "I accepted, but even as he was slipping the engagement ring on my finger I knew I wasn't in love, and I wasn't so sure he was either."

Things quickly changed for the worse after their marriage, with Trisha writing that he would attempt to control what she wore and other aspects of her life, and due to their "diabolical" sex life, they started sleeping in separate beds three months after the tied the knot.

Trisha later walked out on Robert following advice from a counsellor and later found love with television producer Mark Grieve in 1987, with the pair marrying in 1993. In 1991, they welcomed their first daughter, Billie.

Three years after Billie's birth, Robert died and Trisha later learned that he had contracted AIDS and may have passed it on to her while they were still a married couple. As a result, Trisha feared that she may have passed the illness to her daughter, but Trisha later tested negative.

Trisha was pregnant with her second child, Madi, at the time, who arrived in the world three years after their sister. However, Trisha and Mark went their separate ways in 1996.

In 1998, Trisha married for the third time, walking down the aisle with psychotherapist Paul Gianfrancesco. Their union seemed to be strong and Trisha's children even took Paul's surname.

Trisha and Paul separated in 2016 before divorcing in 2017, and the broadcaster said that her breast cancer diagnosis in 2008 was a factor in the split.

During an appearance on Lorraine, the 66-year-old confessed: "I recovered from breast cancer. I have to say, it probably, in the end, proved a bit of a death knell for my relationship."

She continued: "How you feel after breast cancer, and what it does to you, and how it affects your love life. There's a statistic out that says there's a very high risk of women's marriages and relationships breaking down after breast cancer, although if a man has cancer it's not the same way.

"I ended up being made to feel very, very ugly and very unwomanly. I did work very hard at keeping the marriage together, but there came a point when I just had to call time, because mentally, physically, everything else, I just couldn't do it anymore."

Current marriage

It's proven to be fourth time lucky for Trisha, who has now found happiness with her husband, Allen, who she married in 2022 after meeting through mutual friends in 2017.

The couple married a month after Trisha had a hip replacement surgery, it was around this time that it was discovered her cancer had returned and was now Stage IV. However, when they walked down the aisle, Trisha hadn't publicly shared her health news.

"I never thought I'd get married again," Trisha said on Good Morning Britain. "I never did at this age, and to find someone that has an experience of life and death is unique and wonderful, and we want to be together."

Children

Trisha's eldest child is daughter Billie. Billie works as a publicist but has had her own battles with addiction, becoming addicted to drugs and alcohol during her teenage years. Her issues started after sampling alcohol during a trip to the Caribbean when she was just 12.

Billie ended up spending hundreds of thousands before finally seeking help in 2019. Speaking about the impact on her mother, Billie confessed: "I think she's proud of me but feels guilty, as when I needed her she was off solving everyone else's problems. She wasn't present enough to help me deal with mine."

In 2020, she appeared on reality show The Bridge, where she hoped to use the £100,000 prize money to help others with addiction issues.

Trisha is also a proud mum to Madi, who is gender non-binary and uses they/them pronouns. Trisha has supported Madi through her journey, even though she has struggled with getting the correct language.

During an appearance on Kaye Adams's How To Be 60 podcast, Trisha shared: "I could understand gay, I could understand I had a daughter, a queer daughter as they call it now. I really didn't care. Then I had to learn the, 'I don't feel male, I don't feel female' kind of thing. I had to wrap my head around it."

The mum-of-two added: "I've said to Madi, 'I don't give a [expletive] what you are. I don't care who you do it with, what you do, who you identify with. You are my baby, you are Madi. And I will always talk to you, and address you, as Madi, what you want to be called, I'll do my best. I'll probably slip up. That's it."