Jeff Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez accused of 'betrayal and theft' in new lawsuit

Lauren Sanchez is being accused of "betrayal and theft" by her former yoga instructor in a new lawsuit.

Jeff Bezos' fiancee has been named in documents filed by Alanna Zabel, who alleges she was Lauren's yoga instructor between 2007 and 2010, and that in 2022 she reached out to her former client to share a book concept and discuss partnering to write a children's book called "Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars".

© Michael Simon Lauren Sanchez during an appearance on "Good Day New York" to promote her new book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space"

The documents, seen by TMZ, allege that Lauren's book "A Fly Who Flew to Space", which was released earlier this month, contains over 60% of similar content and story.

Alanna accuses Lauren of "continual and outrageous acts of jealousy," during their time working together, although Alanna reportedly does not specific the "acts of jealousy," and claims that Lauren "has always demonstrated a desire to appear like [Zabel], an authentic, independent, free-spirited, hard working and public service oriented yoga instructor".

© Michael Simon Lauren Sanchez after appearing on "Good Day New York" to promote her new book, "The Fly Who Flew to Space" on September 12, 2024 in New York City

Alanna is also claiming Lauren's theft has caused severe emotional harm.

"Dharma Kitty Goes to Mars" was released in 2022, and on September 18 Alanna took to her yoga page's Instagram to call on her followers to "buy the original," and shared an illustration that accused Lauren of copying Alanna's work.

HELLO! has reached out to reps for Lauren for comment.

© Instagram Alanna Zabel called on followers to buy the original

Lauren has been touring the country in support of her new book, and during one stop spoke emotionally about how one teacher in particular changed her life in college, helping her to get diagnosed with dyslexia.

"Yesterday I was at the bookstore with my son who’s here and he’s like, 'Mom, can’t you get through that conversation without crying?' And I go, 'I don't know what it is, every time I tell the story, I cry and I don’t understand, it’s something in me,' and then his girlfriend who’s also here goes, 'Oh, you’re probably nervous. That’s why,'" Lauren began.

© Getty Images Jeff Bezos and Lauren attend The 2024 Met Gala

"And so I stopped and I thought about it and …I looked at my friend Elsa who’s right here, and I go, 'Oh my god, I figured it out. I figured why I keep crying. It’s the eight-year-old girl that thinks she’s dumb and the 54-year-old woman hugging her and saying it’s going to be OK. and that’s what this book is about."

Her children's book, which was released on September 10, is "about a little fly who has dyslexia and is just not so good in school and wanders and is curious and ends up seeing the world".