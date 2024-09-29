Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey share daughter Matilda's pony and custom saddle in latest photos

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey's daughter Matilda is following in her mom's footsteps as she took the reins in a new Instagram video on Saturday.

The proud mom posted the shot of her only daughter riding a pony at just 17 months old with all the expertise of a professional, flanked by her devoted dad and her teacher, Farina Eichhorn.

Kaley, 38, captioned the video, "Saturday 'riding' lesson with @farinaeichhorn and her perfect pony, Skye". The Big Bang Theory star is a fierce animal advocate and an avid horse rider, owning a slew of horses herself.

Recommended video You may also like Kaley Cuoco remembers first meeting with late dog Kingy

"The bond between a person and a horse is like nothing else," she explained to LA Mag in 2015. She continued that the bond is "hard for people to understand unless they have one."

As for Matilda, whom the engaged couple welcomed in March 2023, she looked right at home on the pony during her first riding lesson.

"We had a special saddle made for her, so it actually props her up," Kaley revealed to People this month. "And she just sits in that thing and walks around, and it is crazy."

© Instagram Matilda took the reins during her riding lesson at just 17 months old

She continued to say that Matilda is "so fearless", adding, "I know we're in trouble".

"She eats everything. She loves being outside. She loves her dad. She's kind of like a boy. She loves airplanes and monster trucks, helicopters. Anything in the sky she thinks is the most amazing thing. And she loves horses, so that's great."

Proud parents Kaley and Tom announced their engagement in August this year after being set up on a blind date by her manager.

© Instagram Matilda's mom Kaley is an avid equestrian herself

"She's like, 'Oh my God, I think you guys are perfect for each other,'" Kaley recalled to USA Today. "I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over or just starting. It hit me. It was love at first sight."

"We were immediately connected," she continued. "I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him. We're ready to build a life together."

The mother of one has had a string of bad luck with her past relationships after her divorce from tennis star Ryan Sweeting in 2015, followed by another divorce from equestrian Karl Cook in 2022.

© Instagram Kaley and Tom got engaged in August this year after two years of dating

She famously swore off marriage in an interview with Glamour in 2022.

"I will never get married again," she said at the time. "I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover."

Despite her past heartbreaks, Ozark actor Tom swept Kaley off her feet in 2022 and opened her up to the idea of marriage again.

© Instagram The couple welcomed Matilda in March 2023

"We met, we fell madly in love, we had this beautiful baby," Kaley told ET in October 2023. "We're very blessed and very lucky. It was a meant-to-be situation. The timing was right."

Matilda's parents clearly adore her, but should she expect siblings in the near future? According to Kaley in an interview with People, the couple "haven't started planning anything yet" for their wedding, revealing that "maybe another kid will have to come first".