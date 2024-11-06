Salma Hayek stars in HELLO!'s Kind List 2024: see her incredible acts of kindness

We know and love her as the Mexican superstar who burst onto the Hollywood stage in 1995 with Desperado.

Still, Salma Hayek has been quietly working behind the scenes for decades now to blossom into a prolific philanthropist and one of the kindest celebs in the business.

Salma has worked closely with the Kering Foundation for over a decade; she founded the organization along with her billionaire husband, François-Henri Pinault, to help women who have survived domestic violence.

As a board member, she co-chairs key events like the annual Caring for Women dinner, helping to raise over $3 million for organizations that support survivors of violence.

These organizations include the National Network to End Domestic Violence, Girl Effect, and It's On Us, which address a range of issues like domestic violence and empowering young women.

As if that wasn't enough, the 58-year-old is a UNICEF Ambassador and co-founded Chime for Change with Beyoncé and Gucci to support education, health and justice globally for women.

© Taylor Hill The actress and her husband co-founded the Kerin Foundation

Chime raised money for Syrian refugees in 2015, with the funds going towards providing a safe learning space for over 112,000 Syrian children, according to Global Citizen.

She travelled to countries like Sierra Leone and Lebanon in her commitment to raising awareness for women and children affected by war.

It's no surprise why Magic Mike himself, Channing Tatum, once described her as "one of the most magical and mystically intuitive beings that has…ever walked this earth," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

© Variety Salma is a fierce ambassador for women's rights

Salma also launched the #StandWithWomen campaign during the Covid-19 pandemic to combat domestic violence.

Not only is she a philanthropist, but the mother of one is also kind to her peers. Her best friend, fellow actress Penélope Cruz, recalled on The Ellen Show how Salma immediately took her under her wing when she first moved to Hollywood, insisting that she stay at her house while filming their latest movie.

© Gary Gershoff She also fundraises to support children's education globally

"She told me, whether you want it or not, you don't know me, but you're coming to my house; I'm not gonna leave you alone. I love her so much; from day one, she's been like that with me," Penélope said.

The measure of a kind celebrity is how they treat the people working around them, and Salma has all gold stars in that respect.

© Dimitrios Kambouris Salma and Penélope have been best friends for decades

Journalist Elisa Elwin interviewed the mother of one ahead of the release of Puss in Boots, which she stars in alongside her friend, Antonio Banderas. She told HELLO! that Salma was "kind and went out of her way to give me an interview when her publicist tried to stop her answering more than one question".

"I was the last interview in a 21-city world promotion tour. Her kindness and authenticity blew me away. Fan forever!"