Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari's awkward moment with Traitors castmates

Despite being the ex-husband of Britney Spears, one of the world's most famous pop stars, Sam Asghari's castmates blanked him when he first arrived at The Traitors house ahead of the reality show's release.

The hit Peacock series follows a slew of celebrities living in a Scottish castle as they try to uncover who the traitors are among them.

The third season dropped on January 1 and welcomed stars like Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset, Dylan Efron (Zac's younger brother) and Tom Sandoval of Vanderpump Rules.

However, not all of the show's celebrities were instantly recognizable to each other.

Sam, who was married to Britney Spears for 14 months after her conservatorship ended, entered the castle and was mistaken for a Love Island star by his castmates.

"I didn't know Sam," said contestant Wells Adams in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I know who Britney Spears is, but I don't know some random ex of Britney Spears."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The model is a castmember on the latest season of The Traitors

The model also has several TV credits to his name, including appearances in Hacks, NCIS and Black Monday.

Beloved Real Housewives star Dorina Medley recalled speaking with Sam about his divorce without realizing who his famous ex was.

"I had no idea," she said on The Julia Cunningham Show. "Swear to God, it's true. Cross my heart, I had no idea who Sam was. I was advising him about how it is to go through a divorce and, 'What does your wife do?' and finally, Britney [Haynes, another contestant] is like, 'Dorinda, that is Britney Spears' ex.'"

© Kevin Winter The former couple were married for 14 months before their split

The RHONY star recounted that she tried to mother the 30-year-old and ease his heartbreak. "I'm like, 'Oh my god, you're young. You'll meet someone again. I'm sure she was great.'"

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bob the Drag Queen also didn't realize who his fellow castmate was until leaving the show.

"I did not know this man was Britney Spears' ex-husband," Bob said on a YouTube livestream. "I don't know him; I do not know this man."

© Penske Media via Getty Images Sam stepped out with his new girlfriend following the show's release

"He's a nice guy — to me. He might not be nice, I don't know. I can't vouch for anything beyond that."

Bob continued: "I was really tickled because at this point, we're like all trying to find out who each other are, and everyone's trying to find out, 'Who is Sam?'"

"And then at one point Nikki [Bella, a fellow contestant] was like, 'I think that's Davide from Love Island.'"

© Getty Images The singer shared a joyful dance video following her divorce

Since Sam and Britney's divorce was finalized in May 2024, he has moved on with his new girlfriend, Brooke Irvine. The 'Toxic' singer posted an Instagram clip a month in October of that year, basking in her newfound freedom and singlehood.

"The day I married myself. Bringing it back because it might seem embarrassing or stupid, but I think it's the most brilliant thing I've ever done!!!" she said as she danced around in her wedding dress.

Sam met the Grammy winner on the set of a music video in 2016 and the pair got engaged five years later. Their short-lived marriage began in June 2022, and they split in July 2023.