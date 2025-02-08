Michael Bolton forced to make difficult decision amid recovery from brain surgery

American singer Michael Bolton has cancelled his upcoming concert in London, as he continues to recover from brain surgery.

The gig, which was due to take place on 5 July in The O2 Arena, had already been postponed from its original date on 25 July 2024 as a result of Michael's brain surgery.

He announced via his Instagram story on Friday that he would be unable to perform at the show, where pop legend Bonnie Tyler was slated to perform as a very special guest.

© Instagram Michael announced the cancellation of the gig on his Instagram story

He wrote: "Today we are announcing the cancellation of my July 5th concert at the O2 Arena in London. You all know how much I was looking forward to this show but I am continuing to heal from surgery.

"Thank you for all your love and positive energy over this past year. I am so grateful to have the most supportive fans in the world."

The Grammy winner also added that all "tickets will be automatically refunded" in light of the show's cancellation.

The unfortunate news comes after Michael revealed last January that he had undergone a successful operation to remove a brain tumour over the Christmas holiday period.

Then-scheduled to perform a string of shows from February to April and a 'greatest hits' show on July 25, the singer-songwriter announced that he was taking a "temporary break from touring" in January 2024

His statement at the time read: "I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy and healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery.

"Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success," he continued. "I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I'll have to take a temporary break from touring."

© Gary Gershoff Michael Bolton was due to perform a 'greatest hits' gig on 25 July in London's O2 Arena

Michael then added: "It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon".

"I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can," he concluded.