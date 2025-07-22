Jennifer Garner’s Alias reunion with Bradly Cooper and kids is too good to miss

Jennifer Garner enjoyed a reunion with her Alias co-star Bradley Cooper on Sunday – and it proved to be a family affair.

The 53-year-old was spotted dining with her fellow actor and their children at the beachside Nobu restaurant in Malibu.

© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper were spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu with their children

The 13 Going on 30 star oozed chic in a white sweater adorned with stylish buttons and a pair of matching jeans. Jennifer's luscious brunette locks were swept back into an elegant bun while her makeup was left natural and radiant behind her black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Bradley looked equally casual in a taupe-hued hoodie and black shorts as he was photographed leaving the Japanese restaurant. The actor rocked his signature mustache and kept a low profile with a pair of sporty shades.

© The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID Jennifer with her daughter Violet

Jennifer's daughter, Violet Affleck, looked stunning in a blue long sleeve sweater adorned with a graphic print of oranges on a serving plate. The bold garment was teamed with a white and black polka dot skirt and simple black boots. The 19-year-old accessorized with a brown shoulder bag and multiple white beaded necklaces.

Samuel Affleck was his dads twin in a gray and blue Palisades sweatshirt that was layered over a green polo shirt. The 13-year-old's cool look was completed with a pair of beige pants.

Bradley's daughter, Lea, was also in attendance and wore a black hoodie dress while her long blonde locks were left down. The actor shares his 8-year-old with his ex-partner, supermodel Irina Shayk.

© Disney General Entertainment Con Bradley and Jennifer in Alias

The actors have remained close friends since they starred alongside each other in Alias. The action show ran for five seasons from 2001 to 2006. Jennifer even hosted a Question and Answer session after a screening of Bradley's film Maestro in late 2023.

Jennifer and Bradley's friendship

During a 2013 GQ profile, Bradley shared a story about his first time meeting with Jennifer. He revealed, "Do you want a cookie?" was the first thing that his co-star had said to him.

© Getty Images for Netflix The pair have remained close friends

At the 32nd Annual Cinematheque Awards, Jennifer paid tribute to Bradley with an amusing roast and joked about his frosted tips from the show. "My mental image of Bradley Cooper is of an apple-drooling frosted haired boy wonder," she said. "It wasn't until I heard him speaking French to a background artist on set one day that I was like, 'Wait a minute. Is Bradley handsome?'"

However, the actress went on to gush over Bradley's talent and success. "I know the heart and stomach of Bradley Cooper. Bradley, what's happening to you now is a pure joy to those who know you, especially to those of us who've known you from the start. It turns out you weren't just handsome all along. You were also a wonder, and you are welcome at my table anytime."