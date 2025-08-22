TODAY's Dylan Dreyer reveals horrible reaction to anti-ageing treatment

Dylan Dreyer opened up about the negative side effects she experienced from taking anti-aging supplements during Friday’s episode of the TODAY Show. The 44-year-old was joined on the panel by co-host Craig Melvin and fellow NBC star Laura Jarrett, who was filling in for Al Roker. The trio discussed if it is really possible to turn back time when it comes to how we age with NBC news correspondent Vicky Nguye.

Vicky shared that she had been testing supplements that promise to reverse your biological age. The news anchor revealed that a year ago she underwent tests to determine her cellular age. She later shared that she retook the tests after six months of using anti-aging supplements.

© NBC The panel discussed anti-ageing supplements

The TV star took a combination of pills provided by Elysium Health to help boost her brain, skin, immune system, and cellular health. Your biological age can be younger or older than your actual age, depending on factors like diet, sleep, exercise, and stress management. Biological ageing represents the cellular and molecular changes going on in our body over time.

Vicky shared that the wellness industry makes up $2 trillion on the global market. The NBC star was 45 when she initially took the test that placed her biological age at 42. However, after taking nine pills a day that contained precursors like NAD for six months, she was placed at the age of 44 – two years below her age at the time. Vicky's rate of ageing did in fact increase.

© NBC Dylan admitted she suffered negative effects

The TODAY anchors then discussed the results, with Craig revealing that he takes anti-ageing supplements. "Full disclosure I've been taking those things for years," he shared.

"Not a wrinkle on that face," replied Laura.

Craig then asked Vicky if there is harm in taking the pills over an extended period of time. "That's the big question we asked, and based on information from all the doctors, it's a no. Essentially your body is going to get rid of any nutrients it doesn't need. It's expensive though so there may be harm to your wallet," she replied.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Craig revealed he takes the pills

However, it seems Dylan has not been so lucky with her experience of taking the supplements. Craig went on to ask Dylan if she takes any of the pills, to which she revealed that they had a negative reaction on her stomach.

"No, it hurts my stomach. And I don't have time," she explained.

Dylan's workout routine

However, the NBC meteorologist takes her fitness very seriously. Dylan - who recently announced her split from husband Brian Fichera after 12 years of marriage - posted that she maintains her sculpted figure through a recent six week custom-made workout program, which was designed to suit her busy lifestyle.

© Instagram Dylan is a huge fan of Soto Method when it comes to her workout routine

In the caption, she wrote: "42 days COMPLETE!! @sotomethod is my absolute favorite workout routine…flexible, tough, effective, fun…and no one motivates more than @hoffhil !! Granted, it took me a little longer than 42 days to complete, but I've never felt stronger! Can beat Calvin in an arm wrestle, no big deal."

As for her diet, she previously told EatingWell.com: "I don't diet, I don't deprive myself or my kids from anything. We enjoy ice cream cones, but I make sure that at some point every day they eat some fruits and vegetables."