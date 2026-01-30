Exclusive: Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden on his hip accident: 'It's been terrible'

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden has shared an update about her husband's recovery from emergency hip surgery, exclusively telling HELLO!: "It's been terrible".

Journalist Celia, 50, joined the likes of Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon and his model wife Yasmin, TV presenter Davina McCall, and former Olympic athlete Dame Kelly Holmes for a sophisticated soirée with the London Chamber Orchestra at London’s Sucre restaurant on Thursday.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA Piers has been recuperating following his accident

Celia told us: "He just slipped on a small step and then had to have a full hip replacement. Luckily, he's no longer in pain."

She added: "I feel bad for being here tonight and he can't be, but I left Piers with supper and the remote and I will be home to tuck him in!"

Star-filled event

HELLO! also caught up with Davina McCall, 58, who arrived on the arm of her fiancé, celebrity hairstylist Michael Douglas, looking stunning in a butter-soft leather outfit.

© Getty Images Michael Douglas and Davina McCall attend an evening with London Chamber Orchestra at Sucre Soho

Love was very much in the air for Davina and Michael, who were spotted being affectionate and tactile as they enjoyed dinner. The pair were in high spirits, catching up with longtime friends Simon Le Bon, 67, and his wife, Yasmin, 61.

During the evening, Davina expressed her excitement for HELLO!'s recent Second Act Power List, having headlined the inaugural event in 2025. "Can I just say, you guys hosted such an amazing event for women," Davina enthused. "It was so powerful and incredible - you absolutely have to do it again this year!"

Kelly Holmes, 55, was another guest who dressed for the stylish occasion, opting for sharp tailoring in a black suit paired with an olive-green tie and leopard-print heels.

© Getty Images Dame Kelly Holmes attends the event at Sucre Soho

Guests were treated to a private performance of Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto by The London Chamber Orchestra, as well as a bespoke three-course dinner.

Piers' hip accident

TV star Piers was hospitalised in early January after suffering a fall and underwent major surgery. The broadcaster shared the health news on 18 January with a selfie of him recovering in hospital.

The former Good Morning Britain star said he "tripped on a small step" inside an unnamed hotel restaurant in London and recalled he "fell like a sack of spuds". The fall left him with a fractured femur, which he had injured "so badly" he needed a hip replacement.

The Piers Morgan Uncensored star shared an X-Ray image of his hip, circling the fractured bone in red for fans to see.

His hip isn't the first injury Piers has sustained.

During a family holiday in 2020 to Saint Tropez, the star revealed on Instagram that he had torn a tendon in his right leg and had to use crutches. "Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on day two of a six-week holiday)" he captioned a photo with his sons from the trip.