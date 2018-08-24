Celebrities

Celebrity transformations that will surprise you

Celebrity transformations that will surprise you
Celebrity transformations that will surprise you

These celebrities have come a long way from the first time they came into our screens - so from the stars who Longbottom'ed (we're looking at you, Matthew Lewis), to the celebs who found themselves amazing stylists, here are the most surprising celebrity transformations...

Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman's career has taken off in the last few years, going from Emmerdale to Doctor Who companion Clara Oswald to the starring role in ITV's Victoria, and her style has evolved with her.  

cher

Cher Lloyd

Cher looked unrecognisable on her return to the UK after spending two years in the States. In her first UK television interview for years on Loose Women, the 23-year-old looked totally grown up and a million miles away from the 16-year-old who made her name on the X Factor in 2010. 

Nigel Harmon transformation

Nigel Harman

Nigel Harman has undergone something of a transformation since his days on EastEnders. The actor, who starred as Dennis Rickman on the BBC soap between 2003 and 2005, looked markedly different as he stepped out for a performance of Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall on Wednesday. The 44-year-old was dressed down for the event in a denim shirt and brown chinos. But it was his hair that really stood out. Gone was Dennis' short crop, with Nigel now sporting a much longer style that sits just above his shoulders.

Lenny Henry's weight loss

Lenny Henry 

Sir Lenny  shocked fans with his significant weight loss during Comic Relief last year, but it seems he's continued his transformation since then, as recent pictures show the star looking slimmer than ever. The comedian headed out to the theatre see a special performance of The Jungle in support of World Refugee Day on Wednesday night, looking incredibly trim in his casual suit and trainers.

Johnny Vegas weight loss
Photo: © Getty Images

Johnny Vegas

Johnny Vegas showed off the results of his diet overhaul, surprising his fans with a picture of his incredible weight loss transformation. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the 47-year-old - who has already lost an impressive three stone - shared a snap of himself looking more slim-lined during a holiday with his family. "Mini-me put his foot down and banned me from buying these Adidas knock offs for poolside… asidad," he joked at the time. 

timothy-t

Timothy Spall

Timothy has reportedly been healthy eating for the past two years, and looked virtually unrecognisable on the Venice Film Festival red carpet to promote his latest film, The Journey. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris may be an award-winning DJ, Emporio Armani model and Taylor Swift's boyfriend now, but he hasn't always been so in demand. The Scottish-born star has had an incredible image transformation since he released his debut album at the age of 22.

Photo: © Instagram

Chris Crocker

Nine years after Chris Crocker shot to fame for making a YouTube video defending Britney Spears for her MTV Video Music Awards performance, he is a changed man. The comedian and singer has switched his bleach blonde locks for perfectly coiffed brown hair and transformed his physique, prompting many to comment that he was now "smoking hot".

Harvey's transformation
Photo: © Getty Images

Can you believe how much Harvey from Sabrina the Teenage Witch has changed? Actor Nate Richert, who played the floppy-haired teen, is virtually unrecognisable 15 years after the show ended. Fans will remember Harvey as the ultimate nineties TV crush, with his dimpled smile and chiselled jaw. He famously starred opposite Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina's high-school sweetheart.

Photo: © Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid stunned fans when she shared a #throwbackthursday post of herself at 13, with many commenting that her face looks completely different now to how it did just six years ago. While the model is keeping quiet about speculation she may have had a nose job or lip fillers, there is no denying that Bella has changed a lot in her teens.

Photo: © Getty Images

Sam Smith

Sam Smith has lost over three stone in a year, which he has credited to the guidance of nutritional therapist Amelia Freer and her cookbook Eat. Nourish. Glow. The Stay With Me singer has showed off his dramatic transformation on social media, with many fans commenting that he is completely unrecognisable from his former self.

Photo: © Instagram

Jack Ryder

Dean Gaffney stunned fans in February when he shared a photo of his former EastEnders co-star Jack Ryder. The actor has shaved the blond locks he became known for in the early noughties, and with the addition of new facial hair and glasses, Jack was almost unrecognisable from his role as Jamie Mitchell.

Photo: © Getty Images

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has come a long way since her Hannah Montana days. The former Disney star shed her alter ego in 2012 by cutting her long brunette locks into a bleach blonde crop and abandoned her wholesome image to become a provocative pop star.

Photo: © Getty Images

Ray Quinn

Ray Quinn has undergone a dramatic physical transformation since splitting from his wife Emma Stephens, after revealing that bodybuilding helped to boost his self-esteem. The former X Factor contestant now hits the gym at least five times a week, and has come a long way from the days he was nicknamed "babyface".

Photo: © Getty Images

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis was once known as the geeky character Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, but he has since transformed into a handsome young man. While Matthew has showed off his toned physique in magazine shoots, he says he doesn't understand some of the attention he has received in recent years.

Of his dapper appearance at the premiere for the final Harry Potter film in 2011, Matthew said: " It was never meant to be a 'hey everyone, look at me!' but it was nice to be able to go and be myself. And then obviously a lot of attention focused on it, which I didn't expect at all. I've never considered myself to be good-looking at all. Just average."

Photo: © Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian has been open about her body transformation and recently said her toned physique was her "revenge body". Speaking of her newfound passion for health and fitness, Khloé said: "It's just as much for all my critics who called me 'the fat one' for my entire existence."

Along with slimming down, Khloé has also bleached her locks, leaving her looking noticeably different to when she first rose to fame.

