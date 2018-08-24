Celebrity transformations that will surprise you: from Holly Willoughby to Duchess Meghan

Matthew Lewis
Matthew Lewis was once known as the geeky character Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, but he has since transformed into a handsome young man. While Matthew has showed off his toned physique in magazine shoots, he says he doesn't understand some of the attention he has received in recent years.
Of his dapper appearance at the premiere for the final Harry Potter film in 2011, Matthew said: " It was never meant to be a 'hey everyone, look at me!' but it was nice to be able to go and be myself. And then obviously a lot of attention focused on it, which I didn't expect at all. I've never considered myself to be good-looking at all. Just average."