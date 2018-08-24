﻿
Celebrity transformations that will surprise you: from Holly Willoughby to Duchess Meghan

Celebrity transformations that will surprise you: from Holly Willoughby to Duchess Meghan
Celebrity transformations that will surprise you: from Holly Willoughby to Duchess Meghan

Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex

When she joined the cast of TV show Suits in 2012, she was a glamourous actress in the midst of Hollywood life. Now, her life has certainly changed since becoming the Duchess of Sussex, and mum to adorable baby Archie. At an event in 2006, Meghan's fashion is certainly different to her current regal style. Nowadays, she opts for gorgeous outfits, such as this tailored jumpsuit by Everlane, which she wore during her and Prince Harry's tour of Southern Africa.

Holly Willoughby transformation
Holly Willoughby

She wows This Morning viewers every morning with her fashion choices, and Holly Willoughby is no different outside the office. Back in the day, Holly sported very different hair and make-up as she attends the children's BAFTA ceremony back in 2004. Nowadays, Holly opts for a short bob and dyes her locks a platinum blonde.

jenna-coleman-transformation
Jenna Coleman

Jenna Coleman's career has taken off in the last few years, going from Emmerdale to Doctor Who companion Clara Oswald to the starring role in ITV's Victoria, and her style has evolved with her.  

Cheryl transformation
Cheryl

From a fresh-faced 19-year-old auditioning on Popstars: The Rivals, to a solo-singer with four albums to her name and a baby son, Cheryl has not only transformed in appearance, but in her career and personal life too. Cheryl is busier than ever at the moment, juggling being a mum to adorable son Bear and appearing as a judge on BBC show, The Greatest Dancer. Cheryl is also currently working on her fifth album. We can't wait!

Rylan Clark-Neal
Rylan Clarke Neal

He's the new co-host of Strictly Come Dancing spin off It Takes Two alongside Zoe Ball, but Rylan Clark-Neal certainly looks very different now to his X Factor days. When competing on the ITV show as a singer, Rylan sported blonde looks and eye-catching fashion. Nowadays, the 30-year-old always looks suave and sophisticated in his trademark dapper style, complete with shorter, darker locks.

cher
Cher Lloyd

Cher looked unrecognisable on her return to the UK after spending two years in the States. In her first UK television interview for years on Loose Women, the 23-year-old looked totally grown up and a million miles away from the 16-year-old who made her name on the X Factor in 2010. 

Lenny Henry's weight loss
Lenny Henry 

Sir Lenny shocked fans with his significant weight loss during Comic Relief last year, but it seems he's continued his transformation since then, as recent pictures show the star looking slimmer than ever. The comedian is pictured here at the theatre to see a special performance of The Jungle in support of World Refugee Day, looking incredibly trim in his casual suit and trainers.

Johnny Vegas weight loss
Johnny Vegas

Johnny Vegas showed off the results of his diet overhaul, surprising his fans with a picture of his incredible weight loss transformation. Taking to Twitter, the 47-year-old shared a snap of himself looking more slim-lined during a holiday with his family last year. "Mini-me put his foot down and banned me from buying these Adidas knock offs for poolside… asidad," he joked at the time. 

timothy-t
Timothy Spall

Timothy has reportedly been healthy eating for the past two years, and looked virtually unrecognisable on the Venice Film Festival red carpet to promote his latest film, The Journey. 

Calvin Harris
Calvin Harris

Calvin Harris may be a Grammy award-winning DJ flying around the globe performing to millions of fans, but he hasn't always been so in demand. The Scottish-born star has had an incredible image transformation since he released his debut album at the age of 22. 

Chris Crocker
Chris Crocker

Nine years after Chris Crocker shot to fame for making a YouTube video defending Britney Spears for her MTV Video Music Awards performance, he is a changed man. The comedian and singer has switched his bleach blonde locks for perfectly coiffed brown hair and transformed his physique, prompting many to comment that he was now "smoking hot".

Harvey's transformation
Nate Richert

Can you believe how much Harvey from Sabrina the Teenage Witch has changed? Actor Nate Richert, who played the floppy-haired teen, is virtually unrecognisable 15 years after the show ended. Fans will remember Harvey as the ultimate nineties TV crush, with his dimpled smile and chiselled jaw. He famously starred opposite Melissa Joan Hart as Sabrina's high-school sweetheart.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid stunned fans when she shared a #throwbackthursday post of herself at 13, with many commenting that her face looks completely different now to how it did just six years ago. While the model is keeping quiet about speculation she may have had a nose job or lip fillers, there is no denying that Bella has changed a lot in her teens.

Sam Smith
Sam Smith

Sam Smith lost over three stone in a year, which they credited to the guidance of nutritional therapist Amelia Freer and her cookbook Eat. Nourish. Glow. The Stay With Me singer showed off their dramatic transformation on social media at the time, with many fans commenting that they are completely unrecognisable from their former self.

Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus has come a long way since her Hannah Montana days. The former Disney star shed her alter ego in 2012 by cutting her long brunette locks into a bleach blonde crop and abandoned her wholesome image to become a provocative pop star.

Jack Ryder

Dean Gaffney stunned fans in February when he shared a photo of his former EastEnders co-star Jack Ryder. The actor has shaved the blond locks he became known for in the early noughties, and with the addition of new facial hair and glasses, Jack was almost unrecognisable from his role as Jamie Mitchell.

Ray Quinn
Ray Quinn

Ray Quinn has undergone a dramatic physical transformation since splitting from his wife Emma Stephens, after revealing that bodybuilding helped to boost his self-esteem. The former X Factor contestant now hits the gym at least five times a week, and has come a long way from the days he was nicknamed "babyface".

Matthew Lewis

Matthew Lewis was once known as the geeky character Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter films, but he has since transformed into a handsome young man. While Matthew has showed off his toned physique in magazine shoots, he says he doesn't understand some of the attention he has received in recent years.

Of his dapper appearance at the premiere for the final Harry Potter film in 2011, Matthew said: " It was never meant to be a 'hey everyone, look at me!' but it was nice to be able to go and be myself. And then obviously a lot of attention focused on it, which I didn't expect at all. I've never considered myself to be good-looking at all. Just average."

Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian has been open about her body transformation and recently said her toned physique was her "revenge body". Speaking of her newfound passion for health and fitness, Khloé said: "It's just as much for all my critics who called me 'the fat one' for my entire existence."

Along with slimming down, Khloé has also bleached her locks, leaving her looking noticeably different to when she first rose to fame.

