Celebrity children go back to school! See Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and more proud parents' photos

holly willoughby children go back to school
Photo: © Instagram

Celebrities have been giving us rare glimpses into their back to school routines this week, with Holly Willoughby, Amanda Holden and Elton John among the stars who have shared photos online. While some parents have posted snaps of their children smiling at the camera, other celebrities, who tend to keep their brood out of the spotlight, chose to photograph their mini-mes from behind.

This Morning presenter Holly is notoriously private about her three children – Harry, nine, Belle, seven, and three-year-old Chester – who she shares with husband Dan Baldwin. Instead of posting a photo of her kids, the popular TV star shared a snap of her children's school shoes and bags lined up neatly ready in the hallway ready for Monday morning.

Last weekend she wrote: "Hands up if your front door looks like this?" The very organised display attracted a mass of comments, with one fan writing: "I wish my front door looked like that I'm so disorganised! Right, I'm off to sort it out," while another said: "You are lucky the shoes are neatly placed Holly!"

Scroll down to see other celebrity children heading back to school...

amanda holden children go back to school
Photo: © Instagram

Amanda Holden posted a photo of her daughters Lexi, 12 and Hollie, six, in their school uniforms as they prepared to start the new term. She captioned the adorable photograph: "#backtoschool gonna #miss my #girls."

elton john sons going to school
Photo: © Instagram

Elton John and David Furnish posted the same photo of their sons Zachary and Elijah, with the singer writing: "Can't believe how time is passing. They are growing up so fast in the nicest possible way. I love them more and more each day. @davidfurnish #BackToSchool."

joe swash son going back to school
Photo: © Instagram

Joe Swash rarely posts photo of his son Harry, who he shares with ex-fiancée Emma Sophocleous, but the former EastEnders star made an exception as he wrote on Instagram: "My son's first day at secondary school! Good luck son #firstdayatschool."

emma bunton son going back to school
Photo: © Instagram

Emma Bunton was one of many parents feeling emotional as she wrote, "So proud!! #growinguptoofast #firstday #bigschool," alongside a crying face emoji.

jessica alba children going to school
Photo: © Instagram

Jessica Alba's daughters looked super sweet on their first day of school, with big sister Honor wrapping a protective arm around her sibling Haven. "My babies all grown #5thgrade #2ndgrade #schoolsbackinsession #babygirls," Jessica, who also shares a baby boy Hayes with her husband Cash Warren, wrote.

jenni falconer daughter going back to school
Photo: © Instagram

"First day back.... #year2 #backtoschool #newterm #juniorschool #schoolrun," Jenni Falconer captioned this photo of her daughter Ella. We're loving the braids!

michelle heaton children going back to school
Photo: © Instagram

Many parents were feeling nostalgic this week including Michelle Heaton, who posted a photo of her daughter Faith and wrote: "My princess first day back at school year 2.. can't believe how she's this age already x so proud of her x."

simon thomas son going back to school
Photo: © Instagram

Former Sky Sports presenter Simon Thomas sadly lost his wife Gemma to cancer last year, so this September was particularly difficult as their son Ethan started school without his mum. He wrote: "Another big first. I know people are tired of this tale of grief but until you experience it you’ll never really get it. Sending Ethan back to school after hearing him sobbing yesterday that Mum’s not here anymore to hold him in moments like this is heartbreaking. No point mincing words anymore."

alec baldwin daughter going back to school
Photo: © Instagram

Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria's eldest child is starting kindergarten. The proud mother-of-four shared this photo of Carmen, writing: "1st day! #CarmenGabriela."

