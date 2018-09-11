25 Photos | Celebrities

date 2018-09-11

Celebrity party photos: See the stars who hit the red carpet last night

See who's been out and about

Ulrika Jonsson's daughter to become a future royal nanny?
From red carpet arrivals to the best parties, openings and launches, we've got all the pictures of your favourite celebrities from last night's events – think of us as your guide to the starriest bashes and the red carpets you need to know about. Click through the gallery to see all the party pictures.

Walpole British Luxury Awards, London, 19 November - Celebrating the best of British luxury, Cressida Bonas, Lady Kitty Spencer and Yasmin Le Bon glammed up for the event.

Enchanted Christmas Season at Disneyland Paris launch, Paris, 16 November - Danny and Georgia Jones, along with son Cooper, wished Mickey Mouse a happy 90th birthday at the launch of Disney Paris' Enchanted Christmas Season, along with Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch, Binky Felstead and Helen Flanagan.

Google Pixel 3 presents 'The Curiosity Rooms' launch party, London, 15 November - Google's Pixel 3 celebrated the launch of The Curiosity Rooms, with Pixie Geldof, Professor Green and Leomie Anderson.

House of Sky Q launch event, London, 15 November - Lisa Snowdon explores the Stranger Things set at an event to mark the launch of Sky Q.

Dita Von Teese private gig, London, 14 November - Girls Aloud's Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts joined Millie Mackintosh and Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the event.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald film premiere, London, 13 November - The entire cast of the highly anticipated movie came out in force last night for the film's UK premiere including Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law and Zoe Kravitz.

British Takeaway Awards, 12 November, London - Celebrating all the delicious takeaways of Great Britain, Frankie Bridge, Vogue Williams and Spencer Mathews glammed up for the awards ceremony.

Goldie's Love-In for Kids Charity Fundraiser, London, 12 November - Tess Daly cosies up to Goldie Hawn for a charity fundraiser.

Vogue Fashion Party, London, 8 November - Kate Moss and Liv Tyler celebrated Vogue editor Edward Enniful and his one-year tenure at the fashion bible.

Tiffany & Co celebrates the start of the festive season, London, 8 November - Getting into the festive spirit were Iris Law, Lady Amelia Windsor, Jorja Smith and HFM cover star Betty Bachz.

BAFTA Breakthrough Brits, London, 7 November - Gemma Arterton celebrated the next generation of British creative talent at the annual BAFTA Breakthrough Brits.

Annabel's Art Auction Fundraiser In Aid Of Teenage Cancer Trust & Teen Cancer America, London, 7 November - Poppy Delevingne and Lily James cosied up for an arty night at London's celeb haunt Annabel's.

SeriousFun London Gala, London, 6 November - Orlando Bloom kept the crowds entertained at the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala in London.

The Fashion Awards 2018 nominees party, London, 5 November - The stylish set hit Annabel's for a sartorially charged soiree, including model of the moment Adwoa Aboah and Laura Bailey.

Nativity Rocks! screening, London, 4 November - Christmas is officially close and Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood was one of a host of stars who got into the spirit at the Nativity Rocks! screening.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms premiere, London, 1 November - The cast of the magical new Disney movie floated onto the purple carpet to celebrate the highly anticipated launch of the latest Disney extravaganza.

Collars and Coats Gala Ball, London, 1 November - Sizzling in silk, Kirsty Gallacher lights up the red carpet at the annual fundraising event.

Swarovski Store Opening, London, 25 October - Millie Mackintosh sparkled at Swarovski's new flagship store on London's Oxford Street.

Fearne Cotton x Cath Kidston launch party, London, October 25 - TV presenter Fearne Cotton partied the night away to celebrate her debut collection with Cath Kidston.

method slow fashion store event, London, October 15 - Millie Mackintosh and Jasmine Helmsley pop along to the launch of method's fashion space, raising awareness of the effects of fast fashion. 

Michael Kors David Downton Collaboration Cocktail Party, London, October 11 - Cressida Bonas and Lady Amelia Windsor join the likes of Kate Moss and Erin O'Connor for a swanky bash.

Stacey Solomon x Primark Collection Launch, London, October 10 - Stacey Solomon celebrates the launch of her debut clothing line with high street retailer Primark.

Cara's Delevingne Burberry 'Her' House Party, London, October 10 -  Jourdan Dunn and Cara Delevingne attend Cara Delevingne's house party to celebrate the launch of a new feminine fragrance, Burberry 'Her'.

A Star Is Born UK premiere, London, September 27 - Stars of the much-anticipated movie Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga took a star turn on the red carpet in London.

Black '47 Special Gala Screening, London, September 26 - Lily James looked glam in monochrome at a special screening of new Irish film, Black '47.

