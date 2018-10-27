Strictly Come Dancing relationships: Former romances off the dancefloor

Strictly Come Dancing relationships: Former romances off the dancefloor
Strictly Come Dancing relationships: Former romances off the dancefloor

Strictly Come Dancing is known for its romances as well as the performances on the dancefloor, and while some stars become lifelong friends, other celebrities and their partners get close. However, over the years, some of these well-publicised relationships have broken apart. Since this has happened several times throughout the years of Strictly, it has got everyone talking about the "Strictly Curse". Find out all the romances which have since ended…

Flavia Cacace and Vincent Simone

Flavia and Vincent initially joined Strictly as a couple who had lived and danced together for 11 years. When they broke up, the Italian-born professional dancer began seeing former EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo. Vincent was distraught even though they were already separated. He hadn't seen it coming because of Matt's youth - the actor was 20 at the time - and took time to move on. "This one is a baby," Vincent reflected at the time. "He's not Flavia's type." Vincent, who met Flavia when they were teenagers, were professional dance partners for 13 years and have lived together for 11 years. Matt and Flavia went on to date for three years before their romance ended in 2010, and a few weeks later the dancer revealed she was dating her latest celebrity dance partner, actor Jimi Mistry - whom she is now married to.

kara tointon arten chigvintsev

Kara Tointon and Artem Chigvintsev

The sizzling chemistry between Kara Tointon and virile Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev led to them lifting the glitterball trophy in 2010. Shortly after their win, they moved in together but had parted ways in 2014."We are not together," Kara told the Telegraph at the time. "We're fine, but we aren't a couple any more. The reason I haven't spoken about it is because I hate reading about myself in that way."

ali bastian brian fortuna
Brian Fortuna and Ali Bastian

Brian formed an intense bond when he was partnered with actress Ali in 2009. When Ali was voted off the show, she said: "Thank you so much to Brian, you made this season so special." She went on to describe him as "a real gentleman who puts me at ease and made me laugh within five minutes." For his part, he told HELLO! that he'd introduced her to his parents while still on the show. Unfortunately after a year the relationship fizzled out.

kristina rihanoff joe calzaghe

Kristina Rihanoff and Joe Calzaghe

One week into his stint on Strictly former boxer Joe ended his long-term relationship with his girlfriend Jo-Emma Larvin. He soon started dating his professional partner Kristina. The couple dated until 2013 before Kristina embarked on a relationship with her 2013 celebrity dance partner Ben Cohen. A few months after completing the show, Ben announced his split from his wife of 11 years, Abby Cohen. Ben and Kristina confirmed their relationship a year later.

georgia may foote and giovanni pernice
Georgia May Foote and Giovanni Pernice

Georgia was in a relationship with her Coronation Street co-star Sean Ward before starting a new relationship with her Strictly dance partner Giovanni in 2015. Speaking about their relationship, she previously told the Daily Mail: "Gio is everything to me. I'm 100 per cent happy with Gio. He's smitten and I'm the same. We trust each other. We fell in love as friends before anything happened." Their relationship ended in 2016, and Georgia posted a statement which read: "It is with great sadness we have decided to split up. There is nobody else involved. Although it was not an easy decision to make, sometimes you realise that it is better to be friends and this is one of these times."

kevin karen clifton
Kevin and Karen Clifton

Kevin and Karen, both professional dancers on the show, announced their split back in March 2018. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Kevin said: "It was important to be honest about everything. I think there is a lot of pressure on people to be perfect all the time, and so there is this fairytale image of everything, but at the end of the day we are just like other people. We are just two people who love what we do and we never want to pretend to our fans or to anybody." The pair are still good friends, and went on a two-person tour together.

