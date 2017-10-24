All the best ever celebrity halloween costumes - from Heidi Klum's epic Princess Fiona to Chrissy Teigen as the Queen

All the best ever celebrity halloween costumes - from Heidi Klum's epic Princess Fiona to Chrissy Teigen as the Queen
All the best ever celebrity halloween costumes - from Heidi Klum's epic Princess Fiona to Chrissy Teigen as the Queen

heidi-klum-halloween-2018

Would you believe us if we told you this was Heidi Klum?! The Halloween-loving supermodel has wowed us once again with her costume for All Hallows Eve 2018, heading out in full prosthetics with boyfriend Tom Kaulitz as Shrek and Princess Fiona (head to her Instagram for a full rundown of the getting-ready process!).

That's right, our favourite stars have ditched their red carpet finery for the most elaborate costumes this Halloween once again - with the likes of the Kardashians, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend joining Heidi and Tom in our best-dressed category. Scroll down to see the best looks from 2018, as well as all our favourite celebrity costumes from throughout the years...

kourtney-kardashian-halloween
Photo: © Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian couldn't have looked more adorable in her Ariana Grande costume - wearing a sweet pink mini-dress, signature high ponytail and thigh-high boots. She even got the seal of approval from Ariana herself, who posted a series of heart emojis on the Instagram snap.

kardashians-halloween
Photo: © Instagram

She also couldn't resist joining her sisters for an epic Victoria's Secret angels group-outing, for which the reality stars borrowed show-stopping outfits from the lingerie brand. Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram: "Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! And Kendall got good practice lol."

john-legend-chrissy-teigan-halloween
Photo: © Instagram

We think you'll agree that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend totally nailed it with their impersonations of the Queen and Prince Philip! We're particularly impressed with Chrissy's royal-blue coat and almost-exact handbag - we wonder where she sourced them from...

amanda-holden-halloween-2018
Photo: © Instagram

Amanda Holden wowed her followers with her A Handmaid's Tale costume, revealing that she had done her impressive eye makeup herself. "Under his eye #handmaids #halloween #mu by #me! Amazing what you can do with a nipple cover!" she wrote on her Instagram post.

rochelle-humes-philip-schofield-halloween
Photo: © Instagram

Rochelle Humes is certainly just as dedicated to Halloween as Holly Willoughby - standing in for the presenter in a glamorous feathered costume alongside Phillip Schofield.

debra-messing-halloween

We love Debra Messing's Iris Apfel costume! The actress impersonated the 97-year-old fashion icon in her iconic round glasses, a layered outfit and and plenty of statement jewellery.

harry-styles-halloween
Photo: © Instagram

Harry Styles went full glam-rock in tribute to Elton John at the star-studded Casamigos Halloween party - and The Rocket Man himself certainly seemed impressed, since he re-posted his costume on his own Instagram page.

justin-timberlake-jessica-biel-halloween
Photo: © Instagram

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their son Silas looked mighty adorable in their lego outfits, we reckon. The singer posted an adorable Instagram video walking the streets with his three-year-old, captioning it: "Out here fighting crime in these streets."

katy-perry-cheetos-costume
Photo: © Getty Images

We think Katy Perry deserves a collective round of applause for her Cheeto costume from way back in 2014. Genius.

lauren-conrad-cruella

Lauren Conrad looked fantastic dressed as Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmations for an early Halloween celebration in 2017. The TV star wrote about her most recent costume on her blog, explaining her decision to go as the Disney villain. "This year I decided to go a little less sweet, and channel one of my favorite Disney villains instead: Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians," she said.

kylie-jenner-christina-aguilera

Kylie Jenner dressed up as nineties pop icon Christina Aguilera for Halloween in 2016 - and Christina was quick to approve of the Kardashian star's choice of costume. She took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself from her Dirty music video 2002, writing: "YAASSSSS.....Killin it @kyliejenner yes to dirrty 2016!! Get it girrrl!!!"
 

lewis-hamilton-halloween

Lewis Hamilton attended Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in 2016 as Heath Ledger's iconic Joker from the Batman movies. The F1 star looked almost unrecognisable as he replicated the character, complete with red lipstick, black eyeliner and a purple suit. 

justin-timberlake-trolls

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their son Silas dressed up as Trolls for Halloween in 2016. Justin shared a photo of the trio on his Instagram account, writing: "When you make your whole family dress up as the characters from the movie you’re in but your wife secretly loves it and your son won’t keep his troll wig on."

beyonce-barbie-costume

BeyoncéJay-Z and Blue Ivy turned themselves into lifesize dolls for Halloween in 2016, with the famous couple's costumes coming complete with boxes, while their daughter rocked a cute Barbie leather jacket and sparkly mini skirt.  

adele-the-mask
Photo: © Instagram

For Halloween in 2016, Adele looked unrecognisable as Jim Carrey's The Mask. The Hello singer shared two images of her transformation with fans on Instagram, showing her wearing heavy prosthetics and a suit identical to the one worn by The Mask in the movie. In fact, her likeness was so good that she was only recognisable thanks to her hand tattoo bearing the name of her son, Angelo.

a-kim-1a

Kim Kardashian dressed up as a belly dancer for Halloween in 2016, showcasing her slim physique and toned abs in a crop top. The Keeping Up With The Kardashian's star also dressed up as Disney's Princess Jasmine from Aladin for Halloween, twinning with her mini-me daughter North. 

a-kim-7a

Kim Kardashian's children North and Saint looked adorable dressed up in Aladin and Princess Jasmine costumes for a family Halloween celebration in 2016. The cute duo posed for a photo while sitting on the 'magic carpet,' which was shared on Kim's website. 

katy-perry-hillary-costume
Photo: © Getty Images

Katy Perry dressed up as Hillary Clinton for Halloween in 2016, complete with a red suit, blonde wig and prosthetic make-up. Orlando Bloom, meanwhile, dressed up as Donald Trump, to attend Kate Hudson's annual Halloween party. Katy took to her Instagram account to share a photo of her in costume, captioning it: "Having a little pre party before I take office #IMWITHME."

Photo: © Instagram

Gigi Hadid dressed up as Sandy from Grease in 2015 when she attended Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party in New York. The model showcased her slim figure in a black crop top and leather trousers, and styled her hair in Olivia Newton John's character's iconic curls. A fake cigarette added the finishing touches to her costume. 

Photo: © Instagram

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards unveiled her inner Ice Queen for Halloween in 2015, looking unrecognisable with a long blue and white wig, a bejewelled feather crown, silver skin and vibrant blue lips. 

Photo: © Instagram

Lauren Conrad and her friends rocked up to a Halloween party in 2015 as 'party animals'. The TV star explained the reason behind her costume idea, writing: "Our vision? Equal parts chic and wild. Without further ado, meet the party animals!"

Photo: © Instagram

Beyoncé was one of the guests at Ciara's surprise 30th birthday party, and rocked up as Storm from X-Men. The singer, who posed with Jeff Dye, looked fantastic with a blonde wig and blue contact lenses, while a large black headband and white cape completed her look. 

Photo: © Instagram

Then-couple Fergie and Josh Duhamel co-ordinated in Day of the Dead Halloween costumes in 2013, complete with skeletal costumes and skull-like make-up. Fergie completed her look with a traditional Mexican floral headdress, while Josh wore an embellished sombrero.

Photo: © Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler dressed up as Uma Thurman's Mia Wallace and Vincent Vega (John Travolta) from Pulp Fiction. Vanessa looked fantastic with a white shirt teamed with black leather trousers, sporting a black wig and fake cigarette. Austin, meanwhile, rocked a low ponytail and smart suit. 

Photo: © Instagram

Beyonce, Jay Z and Blue Ivy made Halloween 2015 a family affair, and dressed as characters from Coming to America. While the Lemonade singer rocked Queen Aoleon of Zamunda's classic outfit, Jay Z mirrored Prince Akeem Joffer, portrayed by Eddie Murphy in the hit film.

Photo: © Getty Images

Jemima Khan turned heads at Unicef's 2015 Halloween party when she dressed as a nightmare. The mother-of-one's abstract costume saw her wear a white bloodied nightshirt and slippers, while being grabbed by a terrifying looking clown. 

Photo: © Instagram

Heidi Klum was unrecognisable as Jessica Rabbit at her annual Halloween party back in 2015. The model stunned with her dramatic transformation complete with prosthetic make-up and fake eyelids. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Poppy Delevingne dressed as Harley Quinn from Suicide Squad for Unicef's Halloween Ball in 2015. The model teamed a sequin leotard with ripped fishnet tights and sequined ankle boots, and mirrored the iconic character's trademark pink and blue bunches. 

Photo: © ITV

Holly Willoughby is renowned for dressing up during Celebrity Juice's special Halloween episodes, and memorably transformed into a scary Alice in Wonderland back in 2015. The This Morning co-host looked utterly terrifying with dramatic eye make-up, a blood-stained face and wide-eyed contact lens. 

Photo: © ITV

Keith Lemon  joined Holly Willoughby for the 2015 Celebrity Juice Halloween special, and dressed up as a rather convincing Edwards Scissorhands, mirroring Johnny Depp's iconic character in the hit 1991 film.

Photo: © Instagram

Miranda Kerr transformed into Marilyn Monroe for Halloween in 2015. The former Victoria's Secret model replicated the Hollywood star, sporting a curly blonde wig and her iconic white dress. A vibrant red pout completed her look. 

Photo: © Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and her children Mason, Penelope and Reign dress up as superheroes for Halloween in 2015, while Kim Kardashian's daughter North West is an adorable unicorn. Doting mum Kourtney took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of the famous family, which she simply captioned: "Squad."

Photo: © Instagram

Liv Tyler dressed up for Halloween in 2015 with her son Milo and Dave Gardner's son Gray. The actress wore a sparkly dress and black wig, appearing to be a modern version of Bride of Frankenstein, while a white complexion and dramatic eye make-up completed her look.

Photo: © Instagram

Nina Dobrev channeled her inner Posh Spice as she and her friends dressed up for Halloween as the Spice Girls. The actress replicated Victoria Beckham's iconic look, wearing a LBD, while a bob haircut and Posh's trademark pout finished off her outfit.

Photo: © Instagram

Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes transformed into Ursula from The Little Mermaid for Halloween back in 2015 - and looked fantastic! The actor's outfit featured a sky-high white wig, sea witch make-up, and a lot of prosethetic features! 

Photo: © Instagram

Continuing the Disney theme, Channing Tatum dressed as Winnie the Pooh for his daughter's Halloween carnival in 2015. The Magic Mike star joked that he "terrified all the children," as a result, writing on his Instagram page: "Pretty sure I terrified all the children at our daughter's Halloween carnival today. Btw- I'm pooh bear in case anyone can't tell."

Photo: © Instagram

Ciara and Russell Wilson dressed as Catwoman and Batman for her surprise 30th birthday celebrations in 2015, and impressed with their uncanny costumes. The singer had believed that she was getting dressed up to go to a movie premiere, but was instead met by guests included Russell and her son, Future Zahir, who was dressed as Superman.

Photo: © Getty Images

Rihanna dresses as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle in for Halloween in 2014. The singer looked unrecognisable complete with green body paint, a blue wig, and knee high gladiator sandals. A red eyemask and sword completed her look. 

Photo: © Instagram

Nicole Richie as Danny DeVito in Twins was one of the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2013. The Simple Life star posed with a Arnold Schwarzenegger lookalike, with the pair rocking matching suits and sunglasses. On her Instagram account, the mother-of-two shared a photo of the pair in costume, which she captioned: "Happy Halloween from your favorite #TWINS Arnold Schwarzenegger & Danny Devito."

Photo: © Instagram

Perrie Edwards had fun transforming into a cheetah for Halloween in 2015, causing speculation that it was infact a dig at her ex Zayn Malik.

 

The singer took to her Instagram account to share photos of her costume; one a close-up of her face and upper body, which she captioned "Meeeeeow!" The second was a full body shot, in which she wore tight leather trousers and a strapless top. "Cheetahhhh! @heidiunlik3ly You're insane! Thanks for painting ma bodeh!" she wrote alongside.

Photo: © Rex

Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber went as Guns N Roses to a Halloween party in 2013. The supermodel, who went as Slash, rocked a black curly wig and a top hat, along with a sleeve of tattoos and a guitar. Rande, meanwhile, sported Axl Rose's trademark red bandana and long, blonde wig.

Photo: © Getty Images

Heidi Klum ensured it was a costume to remember when she turned up as a human body to her 2011 Halloween party. The model looked unrecognisable with prosthetic make-up, including a skull cap and rotten teeth. A pair of black heels added a touch of glamour to her look. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Demi Lovato dressed up as a zombie for her Halloween party in 2013. The star looked spectacular with a bloodied white dress, spooky eye make-up and red contact lens. A black wig completed her outfit. 

Photo: © Rex

Guy Ritchie and son Rocco dressed up as Breaking Bad characters at the Unicef Halloween Ball in 2014. The father-son duo wore matching bright yellow lab suits to replicate characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. 

Photo: © Instagram

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy dressed up as Janet and Michael Jackson for Halloween in 2014. While the Lemonade singer rocked an all-black outfit and baseball cap, Blue looked utterly adorable in Michael's iconic military jacket, sunglasses and fedora, while holding onto an all-important pink microphone. 

Photo: © Twitter

Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka are known for their love of Halloween dressing, and memorably went and Frankenstein and Dracula back in 2013. Twins Gideon - dressed as Wolfman, and Harper - Bride of Frankenstein, also looked the part as they posed for a family photo.

Photo: © Getty Images

Iggy Azalea mirrored 101 Dalmation's villain Cruella De Vil when she attended the VEVO Halloween party in London back in 2013 - even bringing along an adorable dalmation as a much-needed prop. 

Photo: © Getty Images

Gossip Girl's Michelle Trachtenberg looked unrecognisable when she stepped out to attend Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party as Tim Burton's Blue Girl. The actress rocked blue body paint for the evening, along with the character's iconic orange hair, striped tights and black-and-white dress. 

Photo: © Instagram

Paris Hilton dressed up as pop icon Madonna for Halloween in 2013. The heiress dressed in the singer's iconic Like A Virgin corset wedding dress, fingerless gloves, and an oversized white bow in her long, blonde hair. A single silver cross earring completed her outfit. 

Photo: © Instagram

Gisele and Tom Brady went as Dorothy and the Cowardly Lion from The Wizard of Oz for a Halloween party in 2013. Gisele, who even had a toy Toto dog as a prop, shared a sweet photo of the pair kissing, uploading it to her Instagram account. "Having fun with my Lion last night!" she captioned the photo. 

