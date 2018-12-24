Year in pictures: From royalty to showbiz - the celebrity news highlights of the year

View Galleries
-
Kate Middleton brings festive cheer to children in hospital as new patronage is announced – live updates
The Duchess of Cambridge paid a touching visit to Evelina London Children's Hospital on Tuesday morning, just moments after her patronage with the...
-
Kate Middleton's royal baby, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding and more best royal moments from 2018
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton's special day trip to Cyprus – all the best photos
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton host Christmas party for military families - all the photos
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have hosted a Christmas party at Kensington Palace for the families of military personnel serving in Cyprus over the...
-
Kate Middleton's most endearing royal moments: photos