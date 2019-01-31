5 Photos | Celebrities

In memoriam: Famous faces we lost in 2019

...
In memoriam: Famous faces we lost in 2019
You're reading

In memoriam: Famous faces we lost in 2019

1/5
Next

Kate Beckinsale's hilarious reaction after she gets mistaken for Duchess Kate - see post
carol-channing
Photo: © Getty Images
1/5

Carol Channing

The Broadway star sadly died 15 January aged 97. Her publicist released a statement confirming the sad news, writing: "It is with extreme heartache, that I have to announce the passing of an original Industry Pioneer, Legend and Icon - Miss Carol Channing. I admired her before I met her, and have loved her since the day she stepped... or fell rather... into my life. It is so very hard to see the final curtain lower on a woman who has been a daily part of my life for more than a third of it."

dianne-oxberry-lego-movie
2/5

Dianne Oxberry

Journalist Dianne Oxberry passed away aged 51 on 10 January at the Christie Hospital in Manchester earlier in January. Her husband, Ian Hindle, said he was launching a charity in her memory following her "very short battle" with cancer. "The tragic impact was felt not only by her family and friends, but also by the wider public, whose lives she touched across more than 20 years' TV and radio presenting," he said.

dick-miller
3/5

Dick Miller

The legendary Hollywood actor, who had a career spanning six decades with appearances in over 150 films, passed away aged 90 in January. He was perhaps best known for his role as Murray Futterman in Gremlins. In a statement, his family said: "His sense of humour and the unique way he looked at the world won him many lifelong friends and worldwide fans."

jo-andres
4/5

Jo Andres

Hollywood star Steve Buscemi's wife passed away from encapsulating peritoneal sclerosis in January. She was 65 and was surrounded by her friends and family in New York when she died. Jo was a filmmaker and choreographer, and is survived by the couple's 28-year-old son, Lucian.

windsor-davies
5/5

Windsor Davies

Actor Windsor Davies, who was best known for his roles in It Ain't Half Hot Mum and Never the Twain passed away on 17 January aged 88 and four months after his wife, Eluned Lynne Evans. The couple are survived by five children. His former co-star, Melvyn Hayes, paid tribute, saying: "I considered him my best friend, even though we hadn't been in contact for many years. To work with him was a pleasure, a sheer delight because he was so generous in his work."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

View Galleries