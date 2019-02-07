﻿
In pictures: the stars and their siblings

In pictures: the stars and their siblings
In pictures: the stars and their siblings

We may be familiar with these famous faces, but what about their brothers and sisters? Some celebrity siblings are very well known, such as Beyoncé's sister Solange and Chris Hemsworth's brother Liam but what about Gwyneth Paltrow's brother, who is a Hollywood director, or Julia Roberts' sister Lisa?

HELLO! has taken a look at celebrities including Hilary Duff, Nicole Kidman and Kylie Minogue – and their siblings...

Kaley Cuoco and Briana

Kaley Cuoco's younger sister Briana went viral after she appeared on The Voice USA back in 2013, making headlines the world over with her incredible rendition of Lady Gaga's You & I.

Victoria Beckham's sister Louise Adams was once an actress and model before giving it up to lead a life out of the spotlight.

Oscar winner Ben Affleck shares the big screen with his younger brother Casey, who was nominated for his own Oscar for his role in The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford – in which he starred alongside Brad Pitt. He also worked with his brother Ben in Ocean's Eleven.

Oscar-winning actress Penelope Cruz had her second baby just months apart from her fellow actress and sister Monica, and the duo designers created collections together for Spanish retail giant Mango back in 2007. Monica even acted as her sister's body double in Pirates of the Caribbean, when Penelope was pregnant with her first child.

Zoe Deschanel's older sister Emily starred in Cold Mountain alongside Jude Law and Nicole Kidman.

In 2006 sisters Hilary and Haylie Duff starred together in the film Material Girls.

Dakota Fanning's younger sister Elle has become a Hollywood star in her own right after featuring in Steven Speilberg's Super 8.

James Franco's brother Dave made his acting debut in TV programme 7th Heaven and has now progressed to playing big Hollywood roles.

Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal have been involved in the film industry since they were young, regularly visiting their father, film-director Stephen Gyllanhaal on set.

Brothers Liam and Chris Hemsworth have both become stars on the big screen since moving to America from their native Australia.

Vanessa Hudgens is very close to her younger sister Stella, regularly taking her to Hollywood events and premieres.

Children to Bill Hudson and Goldie Hawn, Kate and Oliver obviously inherited their parents' star talent as they have both become successful actors.

Hunter Johansson has become a red-carpet regular, often attending premieres with his superstar sister.

Nicole Kidman's sister Antonia has made a name for herself as hard hitting journalist and TV presenter in Australia.

Solange Knowles used to write music for her famous sister Beyoncé but now has her own music career.

Sienna and Savannah Miller have their own clothing line Twenty8Twelve together.

Australian beauties Kylie and Dannii Minogue had their big breaks on the Australian TV show Neighbours, since then they have both gone on to enjoy successful music careers.

While his older sister Gwyneth is well-known for her work in front of the camera, Jake Paltrow prefers to sit behind the camera as a film director.

Raising Helen actress Lisa Roberts is sister to Oscar winner Julia and aunt to up-and-coming actress Emma Roberts.

Sofia's sister Sandra Vergara is also an actress and model and has starred in 2011 film Fright Night.

Alex Watson featured in Burberry's 2010 Spring/Summer campaign with his famous sister Emma.

The two Wilson brothers, Owen and Luke, launched their careers together writing and starring in the film Bottle Rocket in 1996. The pair reunited professionally in 2005 to feature in The Wendall Baker Story directed by third brother Andrew.

