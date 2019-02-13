﻿
21 Photos | Celebrities

The sweetest celebrity parent-kid moments on social media

...
The sweetest celebrity parent-kid moments on social media
You're reading

The sweetest celebrity parent-kid moments on social media

1/21
Next

See the sweet treats that Duchess Meghan gave her baby shower guests
1/21

Gwyneth Paltrow shared an adorable snap of her ex-husband Chris Martin's sweet reunion with their son Moses ahead of Thanksgiving. "Here is to reunions, togetherness, family, and love love love. Happy thanksgiving eve, everyone. Love, gp" wrote the actress.

Photo: © Instagram/@gwynethpaltrow

2/21

Drew Barrymore stole a kiss from her youngest daughter Frankie. Attached to the photo, the actress wrote, "#peopleilove Frankie Barrymore Kopelman. This moment makes the whole world fall away for me."

Photo: © Instagram/@drewbarrymore

3/21

Adam Levine is basking in fatherhood. The singer and his wife Behati Prinsloo stepped out to the beach with their newborn daughter Dusty Rose. Sharing a photo from the family outing, Adam wrote, "Everything I need is right here. (Beach optional)."

Photo: © Instagram/@adamlevine

4/21

Gisele Bündchen saddled up for horseback riding on the beach with her family. The supermodel led the way in a scenic photo posted to Instagram, which she captioned, "It's not about the destination, it's about the journey #gratitude #family #nature."

Photo: Instagram/@gisele

5/21

Olivia Wilde shared a photo of her "good dudes," Jason Sudeikis and their son Otis, lounging.

Photo: Instagram/@oliviawilde

6/21

Megan Fox’s cuddled up to her third son, Journey River Green, as he made his social media debut on October 26, 2016.

Photo: © Instagram/@the_native_tiger

7/21

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen celebrated Luna's six month birthday with sweet photos of their daughter on Instagram. Luna celebrated with her first trip to an NYC park with her mom.

Photo: © Instagram/@JohnLegend

8/21

Ahoy, mateys! It was dress up time for Bruce Willis and his daughter Evelyn. The actor and his youngest child channeled their inner pirates wearing eye patches. The Sixth Sense star's wife, Emma, shared the father-daughter moment on Instagram, writing: "Shiver me timbers! #yohoyohoapirateslifeforme."

Photo: © Instagram/@emmahemingwillis

9/21

Even at 35,000 feet in the air, Jennifer Lopez made sure to read a bedtime story to her twins, Emme and Max.

Photo: © Instagram/@egt239

10/21

Something tells us, Chrissy Teigen definitely kissed this chef! At less than a year old, it appears that John Legend's daughter Luna is already taking after her famous mother in the kitchen. The model posted a too-cute photo of her baby girl wearing a chef's hat with the caption: "I have dreamed of this day!"

Photo: © Instagram/@chrissyteigen

11/21

Jennifer Lopez spent quality cuddle time on a couch with her son Max. Attached to the photo, the doting mum wrote, "Me and my baby."

Photo: © Instagram/@jlo

12/21

Sleeping beauties! Kim Kardashian rested beside her daughter North West.

Photo: © Instagram/@kimkardashian

13/21

Alicia Keys recovered from the holiday weekend sandwiched in a car between her stepson Kasseem Dean Jr. and son Egypt. The singer captioned the tender photo, "When the weekend catches up with you and the sleep hits you HARD...  #laborday."

Photo: © Instagram/@aliciakeys

14/21

Katie Holmes is grateful for her little girl. The actress cuddled with her "angel," daughter Suri, after a surprise party for her own mother, Kathleen. The Dawson's Creek star captioned the tender photo, "#blessed #goodnight #gratitude."

Photo: © Instagram/@katieholmes212

15/21

He'll always be her little boy! Hilary Duff caught some zzzs with her son Luca Comrie.

Photo: © Instagram/@hilaryduff

16/21

Mariah Carey wasn't afraid to get messy when it came to painting Easter eggs with her daughter Monroe.

Photo: © Instagram/@mariahcarey

17/21

It was a day at the museum for Katie Holmes and her daughter Suri Cruise. The pair took in the exhibits at New York's MoMa.

Photo: © Instagram/@katieholmes212

18/21

Gone fishing! Reese Witherspoon and her son Deacon Phillippe donned matching life jackets to catch fish.

Photo: © Instagram/@reesewitherspoon

19/21

Kate Hudson enjoyed some morning snuggles with her son Bingham Bellamy.

Photo: © Instagram/@katehudson

20/21

Kanye West and his daughter North took a cat nap while baby shopping with friends John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Photo: © Instagram/@kimkardashian

21/21

Kanye isn't the only Hollywood dad that likes to nap with his kids. Chris Hemsworth passed out on a flight cradling two of his three children.

Photo: © Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...