You might like...
-
In pictures: the stars and their siblings
-
The sweetest celebrity parent-kid moments on social media
Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Chrissy Teigen and more!
-
WATCH: Chris Hemsworth and Elsa's son has found the snack cupboard!
Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky have both shared the same video of their three-year-old son climbing to the top of their fridge so that he...
-
Elsa Pataky posts sweet picture of Chris Hemsworth reunited with their children: 'Papa is back'
Elsa Pataky is one proud mummy! The actress took to her Instagram page on Monday to share a lovely picture of her husband Chris Hemsworth being...
-
Chris Hemsworth teases younger brother Liam for posing in tiny swim shorts
Actor Chris Hemsworth has poked fun at his little brother Liam's decision to pose in tiny swim shorts for fans on Instagram. Liam, 27, showed off...