Jamie Oliver, Victoria Beckham and Strictly stars lead the celebrity Valentine's Day tributes

Happy Valentine's Day! Here at HELLO!, we take a look at how some of our favourite celebrity couples are making the special day. From a bunch of red roses, sweet love notes and heartwarming pictures, there stars are seriously romantic. Jamie Oliver, Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton are some of the many loved-up celebrities to lead this year's Valentine's Day tributes. Take a look below:

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

This year marks the one-year anniversary since Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez confirmed their relationship. One year on, the Strictly Come Dancing stars are now expecting their first child together. Sharing a snap of his girlfriend, the professional dancer gushed: "@glouiseatkinson each day is Valentine's Day beside you.. Love you!! #happyvalentinesday." Gemma added: "Luckiest lady on the planet! Happy Valentine’s Day @gorka_marquez Thank you for always making me feel so loved, and thanks for looking like this as well. I love you!"

Emma Bunton and Jade Jones

The Spice Girls star shared a sweet throwback snap as she sent her long-time love Jade Jones a loving message. "We've spent many a Valentine's Day together and they only get better... I love you," she wrote. Her partner added:" Young love!!! I love you so very much @emmaleebunton."

Jamie and Jools Oliver

Sharing a snap of his wife holding jars of mustard, Jamie gushed: "TRUE LOVE is everything!! Even a wife that miss uses my mustard as an ice pack in the morning!! Happy Valentine’s Day Guys!! And no this is not a advert for bloody mustard Have a great day people xxxxx." Meanwhile, Jools wrote: "We take Valentine’s Day VERY seriously in this house!!! Not forgetting all the hand written poems from the little ones left on our beds last night. Happy Valentine's Day to all my babies my gorgeous girlfriends and especially to my soul mate and best friend @jamieoliver xxxx."

Rio Ferdinand and Kate Wright

The newly-engaged couple posted a variety of snaps from the big day on Instagram, including some with the footballer's three children Lorenz, 12, Tate, 10, and Tia, seven.

David and Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham flooded her social media sites with details of how the couple celebrated the big day. The former Spice Girl posted a video of her flowers with the caption: "Valentine's kisses from my babies x." This year is very special for the couple, who married on 4 July 1999 at Luttrellstown Castle, since it's their 20th wedding anniversary.

