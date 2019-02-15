﻿
11 Photos | Celebrities

All grown up: Find out what happened to our favourite childhood TV stars

...
All grown up: Find out what happened to our favourite childhood TV stars
You're reading

All grown up: Find out what happened to our favourite childhood TV stars

1/11
Next

See the sweet treats that Duchess Meghan gave her baby shower guests
felicityjones2
Photo: © Rex
1/11

Our favourite famous faces all had to start somewhere! From Hollywood A-listers to actors who regularly appear on our silver screen, found out these stars' humble beginnings - and how they became huge stars! 

READ: The real reason why Kris Marshall left Death in Paradise

Felicity Jones may now be a world famous actress, but way back when the Spice Girls were still together, she starred as Ethel Hallow in popular nineties show The Worst Witch. After portraying Jane Hawking in The Theory of Everything in 2014, the actress went on to win multiples awards. Cast to play Jyn Erso in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Felicity has also appeared in Chalet Girl and The Invisible Woman.

donnaair
Photo: © Rex
2/11

Donna Air shot to fame at the age of ten, when she played Charlie in Byker Grove. Along with starring in Hotel Babylon and The Mummy Returns, Donna has presented shows such as The Big Breakfast and Live from Studio Five. She was previously in a relationship with James Middleton, the younger brother of the Duchess of CambridgeThe pair split in February 2018. 

antanddec
Photo: © Instagram
3/11

Ant and Dec started their successful television career as PJ and Duncan on Byker Grove back in 1989. Since leaving, the duo have gone on to receive an OBE, along with presenting popular shows like I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and Britain's Got Talent. They have also appeared on the big screen, making appearances in Love, Actually and Alien Autopsy. Together, the pair have won 18 consecutive Best Presenter awards at the NTAs. 

elliebeaven
Photo: © Rex
4/11

Ellie Beaven played protagonist Natalie Wild in The Wild House, alongside Honeysuckle Weeks. The actress went on to play Sarah Addis in the popular TV drama Down to Earth, along with starring in Doctors and My Family.

honeysuckleweeks
Photo: © Rex
5/11

Honeysuckle Weeks is best known for her portrayal as Samantha Stewart in Foyles War, but back in 1997, she played Serena Wild in popular children's show The Wild House.

danniharmer
Photo: © Rex
6/11

In the early noughties, Dani Harmer shot to fame, playing Tracy Beaker in the TV adaption of Jacqueline Wilson's popular book. The actress went on to star in her own sitcom, Dani's House, along with appearing in Strictly Come Dancing and playing Janet in the Rocky Horror Show on stage. Now all grown up, Dani gave birth to her first child in 2018.

calumcallaghan
Photo: © Rex
7/11

Remember Stitch Up!? Calum Callaghan has come a long way since playing pranks on passers by, going on to play George Towler in Mr Selfridge, along with appearing in Torchwood and Casualty.  

sophiepolly
Photo: © Instagram
8/11

This pair are unrecognisable from their days saving animals as Hannah and Helen on Home Farm Twins. Polly and Sophie Duniam have since dramatically changed their image and turned their attention to singing. The duo formed a band, My Bad Sister, where they have performed with the likes of The Pet Shop Boys and Rita Ora.

andrewhaydensmith
Photo: © Rex
9/11

Andrew Hayden-Smith broke hearts across the country when his character Ben Carter was killed in Byker Grove back in 2003, having been in the programme since 1995. Since leaving the show, he has appeared in Doctor Who, Hollyoaks and presented the UK Top 40.

victoriashalet
Photo: © Rex
10/11

Everyone wanted the Queen's Nose back in the nineties. Now Harmony is all grown up, with actress Victoria Shalet since going on to appear in Doctors, Midsomer Murders and Jonathon Creek.

devonanderson
Photo: © Rex
11/11

Devon Anderson played Taj Lewis in Kerching!, back in 2003. Devon went on to star in Hollyoaks as Sonny Valentine, as well as Eastenders, where he played Billie Jackson.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...