All grown up: Find out what happened to our favourite childhood TV stars

You might like...
-
Strictly star AJ Pritchard reveals big change following club attack
Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard has opened up about how his life has changed since he became victim of an unprovoked attack in December. The...
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's night at the Natural History Museum - As it happened
-
All the times Meghan Markle and Princes Charles showed their close bond
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more – all the little royals on their best behaviour
-
Alex Jones reveals shocking incident from day out with son Teddy
Alex Jones was one of the guests on Friday's episode of Would I Lie To You?, where she surprised her fellow contestants with a shocking tale from...