Ivanka Trump's cutest moments with her children caught on camera…

family surrounding cake for first birthday
Ivanka Trump, 37, is an American business woman, fashion designer, author and reality television personality, but above all else she is a mother. The daughter of the 45th president of the United States has three children with Jared Kushner; Arabella Rose Kushner (born 2011), Joseph Frederick Kushner (born 2013) and Theodore James Kushner (born 2016). Ivanka shares a multitude of adorable photos on Instagram of her children and enjoys posing with them for photographs in public. HELLO! have gathered some of the sweetest family moments that have been captured on camera…

Theodore's first birthday

The business woman and mother uploaded this milestone picture to Instagram on 31 March 2017 just days after her youngest child, Theodore's first birthday. The caption next to the adorable photo read: "Theodore caught contemplating if he'll be able to eat his body weight in birthday cake. (Postscript: he came insanely close) #babymath #1stbirthday #cousindate. "

photo of family after donald trump was sworn in
The day Donald Trump became the president of the United States

This picture of the mother-of-three alongside her husband Jared Kushner and children came moments after her father Donald Trump was formally sworn in as the president of the United States in January 2017.

bedtime story for joseph
Bedtime story

The doting mother proudly shared this photo of Joseph, 5, on Instagram, showing him reading a book that was titled A day in the life of the Vice President. The 37-year-old explained that this was the choice of bedtime story and shared her excitement about starting the book. 

the family having evening cuddles before bed
Evening cuddles

A day before Ivanka headed to Japan to speak about women empowerment in Tokyo in November 2017, the business woman shared this snap of her alongside her children. Captioning the adorable picture: "I'm looking forward to visiting Japan, but sure will miss these three!"

family photoshoot without dad
Fun in the sun

With Arabella striking a pose behind her mother, it seems the daughter is taking centre stage amongst her brothers. The photograph, which was shared on Instagram, was taken at the Congressional Picnic at the White House in June 2017 whilst the family soaked up the summer sun.

Ivanka swinging daughter around gardens
Games with mum

At the same picnic in 2017, a loving photograph of Ivanka swinging Arabella around the beautiful White House garden was taken. The daughter of Donald Trump has a huge smile on her face whilst enjoying a warm summer evening in the Rose Garden of the White House.

joseph and mum sharing food
Birthday traditions

Alongside a photo of herself and her son enjoying a Lady And The Tramp spaghetti moment, the first daughter wrote: "Birthday traditions are the best!" The picture was posted in October 2017 on Joseph's 4th birthday. The food snap followed a picture in July of daughter Arabella and herself sharing a spaghetti meal in a similar pose. On this previous photo Ivanka explained that noodles lead to a long life, a Chinese belief that the family appreciate and the tradition carried out on birthdays of eating noodles happens every year.

met gala with joseph holding hands
Met Gala 

In 2016, Ivanka Trump shared a snap from the Met Gala which showerd her walking alongside her son Joseph. In the caption, the mother-of-three stated: "Joseph has become quite the little gentleman. It's become a family tradition for him to escort me to the car and see us off." Possibly one of the cutest pictures…

posing with son in living room
Date night

This picture posted to Instagram on December 2016 showed both the business woman and her son posing, staring straight at the camera. The photo was captioned "date night" with a winky face emoji. This adorable picture of son and mum sent followers into overdrive with many complementing the first daughter for her glamorous appearance.

Ivanka with daughter
Partner in crime

The White House advisor wore a stunning monochrome number to attend the 133rd Gidiron Club and Foundation dinner with her husband and Donald Trump in 2018. Her daughter Arabella was amongst the netting of the dress for the photo.

joseph on swing
At the park

We love this candid snap of Joseph smiling on the swing as big sister Arabella, aged 7, pushes him!

Ivanka's husband, daughter and eldest son ice skating
Ice Skating

This adorable picture featuring Ivanka's husband, daughter, eldest son and a penguin prop was posted in December 2017. Alongside the picture, the comment: "Sunday morning with this crew!"

cuddles with the family
Cuddles

Donald Trump's grandchildren and their loving mother are caught sharing a hug upon the return of the business woman from a business trip to North Carolina where she spoke to local female business leaders in 2016.

smiling on the green as a family
White House Arrival

This family photo was taken on the South Lawn of the White House upon the return of Donald Trump from a weekend trip to Camp David.

