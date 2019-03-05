Celebrities and their adorable pets: from Ant McPartlin to Holly Willoughby

As a nation, we are dog-obsessed, and it seems that celebrities are no different. From Simon Cowell hiring a private jet for his four-legged companions to David Walliams comparing his canine friend to his son, it seems that anything is paw-sible! Some of the famous pets even have their own Instagram accounts with thousands of followers. HELLO! have gathered some photos of celebrities who are besotted with their canine and feline friends, have a look at the cute snaps below…
Ant McPartlin
Ant McPartlin, 43, is pictured here walking dog Hurley in West London in 2017. The Britain's Got Talent presenter famously had a bitter custody battle with ex-wife Lisa Armstrong over the five-year-old pooch. Ant has credited the Labrador for being his key survival tool for tackling his addictions. Following his divorce, it was revealed Ant and new girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett, 42, became proud owners of two MaltiPoos, Milo and Bumble, in February 2019. A source spoke to The Sun to reveal: "He has not stopped smiling since picking them up."