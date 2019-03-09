Celebrity feuds - when Coleen Nolan, Will Smith and Lady Gaga lost their tempers

Falling out with someone on the down-low can be a stressful and emotional experience, so HELLO! can't imagine the pressure there must be when a feud turns public. Arguing when you are in the limelight can spark huge debates with thousands of other people, leading to an argument not just with the few involved but escalating to a huge social media uproar.
Coleen Nolan and Kim Woodburn
Loose Women panellist Coleen Nolan appeared in the Celebrity Big Brother house for series 19, alongside Kim Woodburn in 2017. The How Clean is your House? star struggled throughout her time in the house, explaining that she felt she was bullied. Although the 76-year-old had few public fights with Coleen whilst in the house, Kim had many explosive rows with Nicola McLean. Following the announcement that Coleen had won the series, Kim on her eviction interview revealed that: "She shouldn't have won. It should have been Jedward."
Kim appeared on Loose Women following her stint in Celebrity Big Brother, where Coleen sent a video that stated "when and if we bump into each other, we can always be civil and polite" to which Kim replied she is a "two-faced maggot!" In 2018, Kim appeared on Loose Women in an effort to bury the feud with Coleen, however the meeting ended with Kim calling Coleen "lying trash" and a "piece of filth" before storming off air. After the appearance, there was a huge backlash, with many petitioning for Coleen to be sacked.
In September, Coleen made an appearance on This Morning following the recent argument and explained: "I honestly genuinely thought she was coming on to make amends and we were going to have a laugh about it. It was like 'let's put it to bed, let's make amends' and it didn't go that way."