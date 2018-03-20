﻿
11 Photos | Celebrities

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong: a look back at their love story

The couple announced the end of their 11-year marriage in January 2018

...
Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong: a look back at their love story
You're reading

Ant McPartlin and Lisa Armstrong: a look back at their love story

1/11
Next

Emma Thompson's awkward encounter with Prince William at Buckingham Palace revealed
ant mcpartlin lisa armstrong 2015
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

Ant McPartlin had an incredibly difficult year back in 2018, which will be looked at on Channel 5's The Comeback of Ant McPartlin on Friday night. Having entered rehab in June 2017 to seek help for an addiction to prescription painkillers, the TV star stunned fans in January when he confirmed the end of his 11-year marriage to Lisa Armstrong

Ant previously admitted that he and his wife had hoped for children, and broke down in tears during a pre-recorded segment on Britain's Got Talent, after he heard an emotional story about a man and his wife, who had tried for many years to fall pregnant via IVF, only for his wife to then be diagnosed with cancer. Ant himself has admitted that he and Lisa had hoped for children during their marriage.

We take a look back at the former couple's relationship, from their first meeting in 1994 to their marriage in 2006 …

ant mcpartlin lisa armstrong television awards october 2001
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Ant and Lisa first met at a pop concert at Newcastle City Hall in 1994. At the time, she was a member of Deuce – who released four top 30 singles between 1995 and 1996 before their split in 1997 – and he was performing with best friend Declan Donnelly in their band PJ & Duncan.

ant mcpartlin lisa armstrong wedding day july 2006
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

More than 10 years after they first started dating, Ant popped the question to Lisa whilst on holiday in Dubai in April 2005. They were married on 22 July the following year at Cliveden, a country house hotel in Buckinghamshire, in a star-studded ceremony, with Ant's best friend Dec acting as best man.

ant mcpartlin lisa armstrong national television awards october 2002
Photo: © Rex
4/11

Following her days in Deuce, Lisa went on to train as a makeup artist and wrote a beauty advice column for Cosmopolitan magazine before finding work as a makeup artist on shows including The X Factor and Britain's Got Talent. She is now the head of makeup and hair for BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

ant mcpartlin lisa armstrong may 2007
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Ant has spoken lovingly about his wife on many occasions in the past, and has been open about their struggle to conceive a child. "I think I'm lucky," he said. "Lisa works in the industry and understands it. She's constantly working – sometimes more than me! We would love to have a family so fingers crossed. If we're blessed with children, then we'd be over the moon."

ant mcpartlin lisa armstrong declan donnelly wedding august 2015
Photo: © Rex
6/11

Ant and Lisa made a rare public appearance together in August 2015 to attend the wedding of Dec and Ali Astall – his long-term manager. The couple were all smiles as they joined guests at St Michael's Roman Catholic Church in Elswick, Tyne and Wear – and, of course, Ant was best man. Speaking shortly after the ceremony, Ant said: "Ali looked amazing. It was very emotional, I was really emotional. He finally got married."

ant mcpartlin lisa armstrong ntas 2017 celebrating
Photo: © Getty Images
7/11

Lisa has been an invaluable support for Ant, cheering him on from the sidelines as his TV career with best friend Dec sky-rocketed. Here she is pictured celebrating with her husband after Ant and Dec scooped yet another award at the National Television Awards in January 2017 – just 12 months before the couple announced their split.

ant mcpartlin lisa armstrong
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

In June 2017, Ant entered rehab for the first time, with Lisa showing nothing but support for her husband. She took to Twitter to thank fans and members of the public, writing: "Completely overwhelmed by all your love & support it means so much. I'm relieved he's receiving the help he needs, we just need him better."

ant mcpartlin lisa armstrong bafta april 2015
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Opening up about his addiction in an interview with the Sun last summer, Ant paid tribute to Lisa, saying: "I’ve put Lisa through hell with mood swings and depression and how it affects you. I’m very sorry about the effect it has on partners. This kind of stuff puts strains on any marriage. All I can say at the moment is that she’s been amazing — fantastic throughout."

ant mcpartlin lisa armstrong 2013
Photo: © Rex
10/11

In November 2017, the couple were hit by reports of a split, which Lisa quickly took steps to dispel. Taking to Twitter, she shared a fan-made montage of some of the couple's sweetest moments. She also publicly addressed speculation as to why she wasn’t joining her husband in Australia for I'm A Celebrity, tweeting: "#writewhatyouwant #haventbeentoOzfor10years #ihaveajob #allaloadofmadeups**t #imnotestrangedthank-you #asyouwere."

ant mcpartlin lisa armstrong january 2017
Photo: © Getty Images
11/11

After a difficult few months under the spotlight, Ant and Lisa announced the end of their 11-year marriage on 14 January 2018. The Saturday Night Takeaway star confirmed the news via his spokesman, who said in a statement: "Ant is very sad to announce, that after 11 years, he is ending his marriage to Lisa McPartlin. Ant asks for privacy at this difficult time, for both himself, Lisa and their immediate families. No further statement will be made."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...